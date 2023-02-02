scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Domino’s penalised Rs 1,512 for charging Rs 12 for carry bag

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh ruled in favour of a man who complained after a Domino's outlet took Rs 12 for a carry bag and asked it to refund the amount along with Rs 1,000 as compensation and Rs 500 as costs of litigation.

The complainant asked the attendant to return the money for the carry bag but he flatly refused. Left with no option, the complainant had to buy the carry bag for his takeaway order, he alleged.
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has directed Domino’s Pizza India Limited and its outlet in Chandigarh to pay Rs 1,512 to a Chandigarh resident for charging him Rs 12 for a carry bag.

The complainant, Paras Sharma, alleged that on May 29, 2019, he visited a Domino’s outlet at Sector 15 and placed an order for one Gold Corn pizza along with one sachet and received a bill worth Rs 79.75. Later on, the complainant came to know that the outlet had charged him Rs 12 extra for a carry bag through a separate invoice.

The complainant asked the attendant to return the money for the carry bag but he flatly refused. Left with no option, the complainant had to buy the carry bag for his takeaway order, he alleged.

Domino’s and its operator in India Jubilant Foodworks Limited resisted the complaint in their written reply, taking preliminary objections that the complaint was “false, vexatious and based on misrepresentations”. It was alleged that paper bags were purchased by the complainant and he was charged for the same.

It is further alleged that the complainant was asked prior to giving him the delivery about the purchase of the paper bag and when he confirmed, the same was billed along with other items purchased. The cause of action set up by the complainant was denied.

The Commission, after hearing the arguments, held, “As such, seller is obliged to deliver the goods in complete state of delivery and the delivery of goods means physically handing over the goods from the seller to the buyer in a complete deliverable state and also that the packing of goods is also a state in putting the goods in deliverable state and the expenses incurred in order to putting the goods into deliverable state shall be suffered by the seller.”

“As it stands proved on record that the restaurant of Dominos India had charged an amount of Rs 12 from the complainant for the carry bag, the said act of Domino’s India clearly amounts to unfair trade practice,” it added.

The Commission thus directed Domino’s, its outlet at Sector 15, and Jubilant Foodworks Limited to refund Rs 12 to the complainant, along with Rs 1,000 as compensation and Rs 500 as costs of litigation.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 16:44 IST
