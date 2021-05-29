Domestic power gets cheaper in Punjab, no hike for small and medium industries

The tariff for agricultural power (AP) category has been increased marginally by 9 paisa. With this, the cross-subsidy of AP category has been reduced from (-) 14.41 per cent to (-) 12.05 per cent.(Representational)

THE PUNJAB State Electricity Regulatory Commissioner (PSERC) on Friday slashed domestic power tariffs, ranging from 50 paise to Re 1 per unit.

It announced the fresh power tariffs for the year 2021-22 and attributed the slash in electricity rates to hardships being faced by citizens due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the second year in a row that the power tariff for domestic consumption in the state has been reduced. Domestic power rates were cut down by 50 paise per unit by the regulator in 2020 too. The state is heading towards Assembly elections in less than a year.

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday said that the cut in domestic power tariff will provide major relief to domestic consumers, especially the poor, who are already reeling under financial problems due to the Covid pandemic.

The per unit tariff for domestic consumers with load upto 2kW and consumption slabs of 0 to 100 units and 101 to 300 units have been reduced by Re 1 and 50 paise respectively. For domestic consumers having load between 2kW and upto 7kW, and for consumption slabs of 0 to 100 units and 101 to 300 units have been reduced by 75 paise and 50 paise respectively. This shall result in financial relief to the tune of Rs 682 crore to these consumers.

There has been no increase in power tariff for small and medium industrial consumers and Non-Residential Supply (NRS) consumers. The increase in tariff for large industrial consumers (general and PIU) has been kept at less than 2 per cent.

The tariff for agricultural power (AP) category has been increased marginally by 9 paisa. With this, the cross-subsidy of AP category has been reduced from (-) 14.41 per cent to (-) 12.05 per cent.



PSERC has also decided to continue with its policy of offering lower energy rate of Rs 4.86/kVAh for consumption of power exceeding the threshold limit.

Special night tariff with 50 per cent fixed charges and energy charge of Rs 4.86/kVAh for all (LS/MS/SP) industrial consumers using electricity exclusively during the hours of 10 pm to 6 am, has been continued.

The chief minister hailed the decision of the regulator to not increase tariff for commercial consumers as well as small and medium industry amid the pandemic. The hike in tariff for industrial users was quite marginal, he said, adding that this would also come as a relief to industry, which had been severely impacted by the lockdowns and demand crisis.

Amarinder said that despite the revenue shortfall in the state exchequer due to the Covid crisis, his government was committed to continue giving free power to farmers and subsidized power to the industry. His government will also continue to subsidise SC, BC and BPL domestic consumers with 200 free units per month, and freedomfighters with 300 units per month for domestic consumption, he added.

Following the reduction in fixed charges by 40 per cent, his government will also now bear the costs – to the tune of Rs 96 crore – resulting from the reduction, said the CM. This would help provide relief to Medium Supply (MS) industrial consumers, who are already grappling with the financial crisis resulting from the pandemic.