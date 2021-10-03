Domestic help, who drugged employer, stole Rs 6L, 3 gold rings, held from Bihar

The CRIME Branch has arrested a domestic help, Rinku Khan, 27, who escaped after drugging his woman employer and stealing Rs 6 lakh, three gold rings in Sector 19, from his native village in Aurangabad in Bihar. Rs 4 lakh out of Rs 6 lakh was recovered from his possession.

He was remanded in police custody for further recovery Saturday. Police said accused Rinku, who had been working for Dr Rajesh Rana for more than one decade, had concocted a story about his native address in Gujarat to mislead his employer.

Rinku had given a cup of tea laced with sleeping pills to the wife of Dr Rajesh, Shelly, and later escaped with the cash and jewellery on September 26. Dr Rajesh had gone to attend a conference in Goa at the time of the incident. After his arrival, his wife informed him about the incident and a police case was lodged at PS19.

Crime Branch Inspector Satinder Singh said, “Rinku Khan was held on the basis of technical and human intelligence. He is a resident of Rohtas district in Bihar. He was nabbed in Aurangabad. He is being interrogated for the recovery of the remaining Rs 2.12 lakh and gold rings. He stole Rs 6.12 lakh along with three gold rings.”

Dr Rajesh had said, “I found Rinku at a canteen 15 years back, when he was about 12-year-old. He told me that he escaped from an orphanage in Gujarat and reached UT after working at many places. I found him obedient. His then employer, the canteen owner, was so impressed with him that he allowed Rinku to look after the cashbox. My wife and I decided to hire him as our domestic help and he agreed.”