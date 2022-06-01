Dog sterilisation: Firm directed to post location, picture of strays on app

To ensure that the dog sterilisation is not done just on paper, this time, the firm carrying out sterilisation will have to post its location and picture while picking up a street dog and dropping it back. Last census, in 2018, pegged the number of street dogs in Chandigarh as 12,000. The new rules have been introduced in the terms and conditions for carrying out dog sterilisation in Chandigarh.

While picking up the canines and dropping them at the same location, the agency will now have to post a picture and location on the ‘I am Chandigarh’ app.

Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Anindita Mitra said, “Instead of maintaining a manual record as used to happen previously, this time, record keeping will happen through I’m Chandigarh app in which geo tagged pictures of the canine will be clicked both at the time of picking up and dropping off at the same location (as per rules, the dog cannot be displaced). The target is for two-third females and one-third males, as sterilisation of females arrests canine population more effectively”.

The Commissioner also said that CCTV cameras have been set up at the Animal Birth Control Centre and the same has been renovated as well. A new dog catching unit has also been ordered for, which will be handed over to the NGO along with a driver. Maintenance and fuel will be done by the MCC so that the NGO can focus on core activities of sterilisation, vaccination and deworming.

The General House had approved the short term tender given to an NGO, Compassion for Animal Welfare Association (CAWA). The organisation will charge Rs 1,700 per dog. An agenda for approval had come up before the House in a meeting held last Saturday. It was stated that the NGO fulfils the terms and conditions of e-tender, they said. Hence, the technical evaluation committee decided to open financial bid. The rate quoted by the bidder was Rs 1,700 per dog for catching, birth control operation, anti-rabies vaccination, de-worming and post operative care,” the agenda had said.

The officials stated that they had invited bids but only one participated and the tender was cancelled. Thereafter, a short term e-tender was again invited on May 4 which was opened on May 20.

The minimum target for dog sterilisation is around 150 street dogs a month but generally the agency does about 400-600 street dogs per month.