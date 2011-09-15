Dog lifting by Shimla MC: Animal activist threatens to move HC

Giving a different dimension to Shimla Municipal Corporations drive against stray dogs,Dimple Vahali  a social activist and dog lover  on Wednesday asked the Municipal Corporation Commissioner A N Sharma to immediately stop dog catching operations till proper facilities are created at the dogs rescue home,which was in a pathetic condition,leading to several deaths.

Vahali,whose own registered pet dog was also picked up by the dog catchers along with a few other friendly dogs from her Chhota Shimla residence,said: All dogs jailed at the home are dying. They are neither fed properly nor kept in hygienic conditions. They dont bark,they just cry and sound like having given up their, she told Sharma.

However,frustrated with the commissioners reply  who explained to her that there were serious resource problems when it comes to take care of stray dogs  Vahali told mediapersons that she proposes to approach the high court to seek its intervention in providing proper conditions for stray dogs at the rescue home.

The Corporation,in fact,had acted on the high court orders to free Shimla from stray dogs,who were frequently found attacking children and others. Though Vahali admitted that the authorities need to take steps to manage the population,she claimed that the manner in which it had was catching dogs and keeping them,goes against the basic spirit of the order. She added that dogs kept at the rescue home are fed with stale food collected from hospitals and hostels. They are kept in small enclosures,which are rarely cleaned. More than 20 dogs have died in such conditions,she said.

Asking NGOs and specialists to visit the rescue home to oversee its facilities,Vahali said that till then,all dogs should be freed and sent to places where these were lifted by dog catchers hired by the MC.

