Doctors protest in Chandigarh: ‘Will politicians go to bridge course doctors for treatment?’

More than 1,300 resident doctors at Chandigarh-based Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Saturday joined their counterparts in Delhi in protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill.

“We have joined the protest against the draconian bill. The resident doctors withdrawn all non-essential hospital services. However, Emergency and ICU services have not been disrupted,” president, PGIMER association of resident doctors, Uttam Thakur said.

Thakur said they had no intention to cause inconvenience to patients, but were left with no option but to go on strike against some provisions of the Bill that has been cleared by the Rajya Sabha.

“Even the faculty members are standing with us because they too understand the harm, which this Bill can cause to the healthcare system,” he added.

The NMC Bill provides for setting up of a National Medical Commission in place of the Medical Council of India (MCI) for development and regulation of all aspects of medical education, profession and institutions. The doctors claim that the Bill will encourage quackery by providing licence to practice the modern medicine to persons (community health providers) other than those possessing MBBS degrees.

“The ambiguity of the term ‘person connected with modern medical profession’ needs to be clarified. What are the checkpoints to ensure that the CHPs will restrict to limited practice; and what will be the consequences if they exceed their prerogative,” Thakur asked., adding, “we believe that the deficiencies of the current healthcare system cannot be fulfilled by undertrained healthcare providers. It will in fact overburden the system by having to deal with the consequences of mismanaged cases”.

Protesters also point out that the Bill would decrease the representation of elected members from 75 per cent (as was in MCI) to 20 per cent in NMC. It also takes away the autonomy of the institutes of national importance in deciding their curriculum, they say.

Thakur said the strike would continue until their concerns are addressed. “We will not hesitate to escalate by shutting down even our Emergency and ICU services if expedited measures are not taken,” he added.

Asked what if the government refuses to amend the bill. “I am optimistic. The healthcare will not be turned into a system run by the rich and for the rich. Will the politicians get themselves treated by bridge-course doctors? They should think about it,” Thakur said.

Meanwhile, several patients faced hardships due to the doctors’ protest as they were caught unawares. One such patient, Paramjit Singh, reached the PGI for a physiotherapy session. “I was not allowed to even enter the department. I was there around 1 pm and they were locking the department from outside. At least 10-15 other patients, who were not aware about the strike, had also reached the hospital. The OPD refused to take in new patients,” he said.

On Friday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had appealed to the doctors to end their strike.