20 doctors, 27 nurses per 10,000 people in Chandigarh: Vision document

Chandigarh has a total of 20.39 doctors, and around 27.04 nursing staff per 10,000 population, the vision document drafted and finalised by the United Nations Development Programme team revealed.

The vision document — titled Vision for Future Ready Chandigarh 2030 and Beyond — also states that with lifestyle changes, there is a rising prevelance of non-communicable and food-borne diseases, making people resistant to functional antibiotics. It further states that with regard to health, nutrition and well being, among the major challenges which the city is likely to face in the coming years is that the aging population will require targeted health interventions.

Among the major weaknesses highlighted in the document, it was clearly specified that since government hospitals of the UT — especially PGI, GMCH-32, and GMSH 16 — are the catchment areas for health services for four states, “it leads to overburdening of the facilities and there was an increased need of supporting infrastructure for the patient families, attendants and care takers, including support services for patients who come for OPD consultations only.”

Current status

Chandigarh has many highly-specialised hospitals — like PGI, GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 — besides having a sub-divisional hospital, urban community health centres, 29 health and wellness centres, five Ayush centres and civil dispensaries. There are 11 multi and super speciality private hospitals, 19 private nursing homes and over 220 private health practitioners/doctors. The vision document states that there are 20.39 doctors and 27.04 nursing staff per 10,000 population. The average daily OPD and IPD footfall in hospitals is around 6112 and 257, respectively.

Long-term actions

As part of the long term actions suggested in the report, it was specified that Chandigarh may have a policy to mandate that all restaurants to have a healthy menu option without the high sugar-high salt items.

It was also said that the city be promoted as a hub for health care and health infrastructure be augmented with affordable short term stay facilities like guesthouse, and hotels with hygienic food for people coming from other states/countries for availing health services.