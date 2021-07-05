Doctors from PGIMER support strike by Dental Surgeons’ Association of Jammu & Kashmir

FOR the last 13 years, as many as 7,000 unemployed doctors from the Dental Surgeons’ Association, Jammu and Kashmir, have been fighting for secure jobs in their home state. Since 2008, no recruitment for dental surgeons has been carried in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Due to the ignorance of the government, we doctors have been forced to protest. It is not what we want, but what our government has made us do. In 2014, we went on a hunger strike and a few of our doctors were admitted to the ICU, but the government didn’t care. For the last 13 years, we have been suffering, and not a single post through PSC has been advertised. To support our fellow doctors, we doctors from PGI have decided to hold a sit-in at the Sector 11 park on Thursday,” said Dr Umer Mukhtar, who is finishing his MDS at PGI, Chandigarh, as he was joined by five other doctors for the protest, all from Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr. Tundup Dolker said that the government tells them that they have no funds to recruit new doctors. “We ask the government that if they don’t have funds to recruit doctors then why not shut down dental colleges and close the entrance examination for BDS, as the future of so many brilliant students of Jammu and Kashmir are in jeopardy,” he said.

Dr Vijay and Dr Yasir Mohammad point out that one of their demands is conducting an examination for PSC recruitment. “More than 1,000 doctors are not eligible already because they are now above age. After so much hard work to become doctors and serve our nation, we have been forced to go on a strike to demand what we deserve,” they said.

“After years of hard work and even after doing PG from such a prestigious national institute, we have no future or finances to set up our own practice. We, on behalf of all the dental surgeons of Jammu and Kashmir, want to reach out to the authorities and highlight this issue, so that we get some relief from our sufferings and can protect our profession and dignity. After so much struggle, we have nothing to show. Our doctors are on indefinite strike in Jammu and Kashmir only for this purpose,” adds Dr Mukhtar, who was joined by Dr Irfan Bashir and Dr Stanzin from PGI.