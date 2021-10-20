Doctors cannot function under threat of being beaten up: Punjab and Haryana HC

Dismissing a plea seeking quashing of FIR against accused booked for rioting and hurting doctors, the Punjab and Haryana High Court said that “it will be difficult for the doctors to function in our country if they always face the threat of being beaten up or being harassed by the relatives of patients as every single day”.

The bench of Justice Vikas Bahl quashed the plea filed by Naresh Kumar and others. The petitioners have been booked under Section 147, 149, 323 and 506 of IPC in Narnaul, district Mahendergarh, on the complaint of Dr S N Sharma, Civil Surgeon. Dr Sharma had alleged that after the death of a patient, her relatives started making phone calls and they called other persons, who after reaching the hospital, threatened to murder a doctor. The complainant alleged that when the doctors of IMA also reached on the spot, the relatives allegedly beat them up.

The counsel for petitioners submitted that the FIR was registered after a delay of two days, and no offence under Section 147 of the IPC for rioting had been made out.

It is further submitted that it has not been specifically stated as to which person has been beaten up.

Justice Bahl after hearing the matter held that the incident has been admitted by the petitioners.

Justice Bahl held: “This court must state that although, there would be a feeling of sympathy towards persons whose family member has passed away but the said persons including the petitioners must respect the doctors who always try their best to save the lives of patients and, thus, such persons should not breach the law in case some untoward incident happens. It will be difficult for the doctors to function in our country if they always face the threat of being beaten up or being harassed by the relatives of patients as every single day, they have to deal with situations in which life and death of a patient is involved.”