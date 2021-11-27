Doctors, advocates join hands to support farmers’ movement

A group of community medicine services (CMS) providers under the banner of medical practitioners association, Punjab, boarded a train from Mansa railway station on Friday morning for the Singhu border protest site. Many others had reached the site on Thursday evening.

Over 2,000 CMS providers from across the state are at the border sites and have arranged medical camps for general check up and are also part of the protest. Besides, a group of specialist doctors are also at borders for the free medical camp.

The Indian Doctors for Peace and Development (IDPD) organised a medical camp for the protesting farmers at Tikri border on Friday, said Dr Arun Mitra, who had led the team that also included Dr Suraj Dhillon, Dr Jaswinder Singh and Dr Gurveer Singh.

Over 150 hearing aids were fitted to the needy patients free of cost. “Two camps were held simultaneously near the stage of Samuykt Kisan Morcha and BKU Ekta protest locations. Common diseases found included hypertension, joint pain, cough and fever etc. Other members of the team were Kuldip Singh Binder, Ramadhar Singh, Anod Kumar and Col (Retd.) Tarun Mitra,” Dr Mitra said.

He added that it wasn’t his first visit to the borders. Several other organisations have been part of the protest.

Dhanna Mal Goyal, president of medical practitioners association, Punjab, said, “We are the CMS providers who are from villages. Till 1962, we used to work like RMPs but later registration was stopped. However, as CMS we provide them the first aid whenever needed . We have been associated with farmers since September 25 and everyday our medical camps are organised at different locations in Punjab close to pakka dharna sites. In case of any emergency we rush the patient to hospital after providing basic medical care. I am also a committee member at Singhu.”

Apart from the medical practioners, the Bar association of Mansa is also associated with the protest since the beginning. “Whenever SKM called a bandh, we were present at the Tikri and the Singhu protest sites. We have also donated to the morcha by providing basic facilities to the protesting farmers. A number of advocates are from farmers families and we understand their struggle,” said Gurlabh Singh Mahal, an advocate from Mansa bar association.

In Ludhiana, a number of stores have contributed and sent various items such as mufflers, caps, socks, jackets etc to Singhu border as per the demand of farmers while Ahrtiyas had been a constant support to farmers as a separate tent has also been erected near Singhu border by Ahritya association thus to extend support to farmers.

Amarjeet Singh Brar, a Moga-based Ahrtiya, also remained at Singhu for months together and he often managed the stage at Singhu.