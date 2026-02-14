Doctor ‘set on fire’ in Hisar university room: HHRC summons SIT officer as mother seeks answers

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken a firm stand on allegations that a young doctor was set on fire in a university room in Hisar in April last year, making it clear that “no compromise with the due process of justice will be tolerated”. The case relates to the death of Dr Bhavna Yadav, a 25-year-old doctor from Rajasthan, who died after sustaining severe burn injuries in Hisar.

The incident occurred on April 24, 2025, at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) in Hisar. Dr Bhavna was found with severe burn injuries and was taken to Soni Hospital in Hisar by Udesh Yadav, a university employee. She was later moved to a hospital in Jaipur, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The doctor’s mother, Gayatri Devi, alleged that her daughter was stabbed and then set on fire, citing injuries inconsistent with an accident, such as wounds to the abdomen, and missing personal belongings like her laptop and phone. The police subsequently arrested Udesh on May 1, 2025.

The HHRC has now directed the officer in charge of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to appear in person with the complete original investigation record, including all documents and material evidence. The direction was issued during proceedings held at the Commission’s Camp Court at the New PWD Rest House in Gurgaon on February 2, the written order of which was released officially on Saturday.

According to Devi’s complaint submitted to the HHRC, she received information on April 24, 2025, that Udesh had set her daughter on fire in his university room. In this regard, a First Information Report was registered. However, the complainant alleged that the police, in connivance with the accused, released him later. She further alleged that no effective action has been taken so far, and sought justice from the Commission and demanded a fair and impartial investigation.

Taking serious note of the matter, HHRC member Deep Bhatia had earlier requisitioned a fresh status report. In compliance with his earlier directions, the case was transferred to the State Crime Branch, Bhondsi, Gurgaon. During the course of investigation, the concerned parties were interrogated on December 12, 2025. On December 29, 2025, the case file was presented before the State Police Complaint Authority, Panchkula, and the spot of occurrence was inspected on January 1, 2026.

However, the order clearly stated that the Commission cannot be satisfied with “mere procedural formalities”.

What the HHRC has said

Assistant Registrar (HHRC) Dr Puneet Arora said, “In order to assess the fairness, transparency, and progress of the investigation, the Haryana Human Rights Commission has directed the officer in-charge of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to appear in person on the next date of hearing along with the complete original investigation record, including all relevant documents and material evidence, for the Commission’s perusal”.

The next date of hearing has been fixed for April 6, 2026, at Camp Court, Gurgaon.

“If any negligence, bias, or deliberate laxity is found in the investigation, strict legal action will be taken against the concerned officials. The dignity of human life and the fairness of the legal process are paramount, and the Commission remains fully committed to upholding these principles,” Bhatia stated.

The matter is also pending before the court of Sunil Kumar, Judicial Magistrate First Class, Hisar. The court directed the filing of a status report and fixed March 9, 2026, as the next date of hearing.