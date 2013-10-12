Doctor remanded in judicial custody in molestation case

Chandigarh Police on Thursday arrested a 56-year-old doctor for allegedly outraging the modesty of a 26-year-old woman. The accused identified as Ranjit Dhiman,is also a Panchayat member at Raipur Khurd village where he resides and runs his clinic.

Around 2.30 pm on Thursday,Ranjit was talking with his friends near his clinic. A 26-year-old married woman,who was standing nearby,alleged that Ranjit tried to outrage her modesty through obscene gestures. Upon this,the victim called the police and Ranjit was arrested on the spot.

Police said,both the victim and the accused are residents of Raipur Khurd village. The victim is a housewife and has two children,police said. A case of outraging the modesty of a woman under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused with the Industrial Area police station. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody by a local court.

With this,the number of cases of molestation touched 158 this year as compared to 107 in 2012.

