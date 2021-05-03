Doctor held for Covid protocol violation, IMA condemns action

Dr Goel was arrested on the complaint lodged by Amrik Singh, PA to Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra.

A renowned doctor of Kurukshetra, Dr Lokender Goel, who owns Radhakrishan hospital, was arrested Sunday, for violating Covid protocol under IPC and Disaster Management Act. He was produced in the court and released on bail. The IMA condemned the stern action against the doctor and demanded that all charges against him be dropped in the next 24 hours.

Dr Goel was arrested on the complaint lodged by Amrik Singh, PA to Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra, on April 27for forcing his entry into the while Covid-19 positive.

Dr Goel’s wife, Dr Monika, however, alleged that the district administration was targeting them because they had filed a recovery suit in for dues that hospital has to recover from state government for treatment of Covid patients.