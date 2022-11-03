scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Chandigarh doctor duped of Rs 1.63 lakh

Dr Singh expressed his wish to bring his spouse also to Dubai for medical conference he was going to attend.

Dr Singh transferred the money, but the tickets were cancelled after few months. (Representational)

A senior doctor working with a private hospital was duped of Rs 1.63 lakh on the pretext of visiting Dubai for a medical conference. The accused Vishal Panday was known to the victim, Dr Narinder Pal Singh. Dr Singh is associated with Healing Hospital, Sector 34.

More from Chandigarh

Police said Panday claimed he is the business head of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. Dr Singh expressed his wish to bring his spouse also to Dubai for medical conference he organised. Dr Singh transferred Rs 1,63,300, but the tickets were cancelled after few months.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 08:32:44 am
Next Story

How to get free Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar on your Vodafone-Idea number

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace
November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION
More Lifestyle
More Explained
More Entertainment
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Amid divorce talks, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa come together to celebrate daughter’s birthday

Photos

Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan lifestyle gallery, Shah Rukh Khan photos, fashion gallery
On Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, a look at some of his most stylish moments

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
More Explained
EXPRESS OPINION
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement