Chandigarh doctor duped of Rs 1.63 lakh

A senior doctor working with a private hospital was duped of Rs 1.63 lakh on the pretext of visiting Dubai for a medical conference. The accused Vishal Panday was known to the victim, Dr Narinder Pal Singh. Dr Singh is associated with Healing Hospital, Sector 34.

Police said Panday claimed he is the business head of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. Dr Singh expressed his wish to bring his spouse also to Dubai for medical conference he organised. Dr Singh transferred Rs 1,63,300, but the tickets were cancelled after few months.