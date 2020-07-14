Doctor at Panchkula civil hospital thrashed by nurses after allegation of sexual harassment

The victim is a 21-year-old staff nurse at the civil hospital who was on Covid-19 duty. (Representational Image) The victim is a 21-year-old staff nurse at the civil hospital who was on Covid-19 duty. (Representational Image)

A doctor at civil hospital, Panchkula was beaten up on Tuesday by a group of nurses, one of whom alleged that he tried to sexually harass her on the intervening night of July 11 and 12.

The incident occurred when the doctor came out of a meeting of the enquiry committee constituted to probe the allegations.

The victim is a 21-year-old staff nurse at the civil hospital who was on Covid-19 duty. On Saturday the accused doctor was on night duty in the Covid-19 ward, which he had reportedly exchanged with another doctor. Sources said that it was not his shift as per the roster.

He conducted rounds of the ward around 9 pm, but allegedly returned drunk around 12 midnight, said the victim. She alleged that he entered the changing room of the ward, where the victim was resting, and tried to shut the door from inside. “I somehow managed to escape and ran out shouting,” the victim stated in the FIR.

The RMO, PMO, and others reached the ward following the ensuing commotion. As they tried to take the accused doctor to the hospital’s emergency wing, he reportedly ran away.

ICC formed, FIR filed

The hospital formed an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) comprising four doctors including those from the sexual harassment committee, which had to begin enquiry Monday. However, no enquiry was initiated as one of the doctors was absent, said hospital officials.

The victim then filed an FIR at the women police station of Panchkula, under Section 354 A of the IPC, under which any person who tries to use criminal force, intending to outrage the modesty of any woman shall be punished with a term not less than one year.

“Report of the ICC has been submitted to DG. The doctor has been deputed out of the district for 60 days. Police is also conducting a parallel enquiry,” said CMO, Dr Jasjeet Kaur. The doctor has been deputed to Bhiwani.

However, the nurses alleged that the hospital is trying to sweep the matter under the rug. “They are trying to dismiss it as ‘misbehaviour’ when it is much more than that. He tried to do all that a man forcefully can but she ran away. We nurses do not feel safe anymore,” said Kamaljeet, a staff nurse and president of the Panchkula nursing association.

Inspector Wahida Hameed, in charge of the women police station was not available for comments. “An inquiry is being conducted,” said ASI Sunita.

A ‘blot’ on the hospital’s image

Doctors from the hospital said that the accused’s running away was suspicious.

“It is a general norm that a doctor takes a round at 9 pm and then goes downstairs to the doctors duty room. He only comes back upstairs if there is a commotion that needs attention or some emergency. Otherwise, the doctor comes in again for a morning round. I do not know what happened to bring him back,” said another senior doctor, who was previously on Covid-19 duty at the hospital.

Another doctor has also called the incident a ‘blot’ on the hospital’s image saying, “The privacy of a woman must never be breached. The alleged incident is shameful for the hospital, especially when a very literate doctor is being questioned in the matter. We have to make this a safe space for women. This will forever be a reflection on the hospital in the minds of people.”

The 21-year-old victim hails from a village in Punjab and lives at a paying guest facility in the city. She is unmarried and “is deeply stressed with the matters that unfolded,” stated her colleagues.

