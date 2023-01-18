Doctor, an ex-chef, NGO head, a former sarpanch: the many faces of Zira protest

Sanjha Morcha Zira was formed in July last year after discoloured water was found while digging a borewell around 670 feet from a gurdwara in Maiyanwala village. Villagers suspected it to be untreated waste from the liquor unit located just 4 km from the site in Mansurwal Kalan village. Dharna outside the liquor unit was started on July 24, 2022, and is yet to be lifted. The unions will hold a meeting on January 19 to decide the next course of action.

Over the past few months, over 70 unions supported the cause but there are some people who were the torch bearers of this protest. A look at the various faces of the agitation:

Roman Brar (30)

A hotel management graduate, Brar had worked in various restaurants in Chandigarh as a chef for four years before joining the protest.

Soon after, the resident of Maiyanwala village was named the convenor of Sanjha Morcha Zira (SMZ) that spearheaded the agitation against the liquor unit. Since then, he has been managing the social media handles of the morcha to connect with the masses and inform them about the problem.

Fateh Singh Dhillon (35)

An active member of SMZ, Dhillon is a resident of Rataul Rohi village near the liquor unit. His agricultural land is located opposite the liquor unit and he has seen poor quality of water overflow in the area.

Due to his role in the protest, Dhillon has many FIRs against him for allegedly disrupting law and order, blocking national highways, power theft among others. He is also one of the 46 farmers who were arrested on December 19 from Rataul Rohi T point and was lodged in Muktsar jail. He said that the war against pollution will remain even after this fateh (victory).

Dr Gurcharan Singh Nurpur (50)

A BAMS doctor who practises in Zira town has seen the protest very closely since it’s day 1. The author of 15 books, Nurpur said that he was so involved in the protest that he would spend more time at the dharna site than his clinic. He says that he was shocked that even after protesting peacefully, police booked him for rioting and other charges.

Advertisement

“We have been promised that FIRs will be quashed but nothing has happened so far. The decision to close the unit comes as a victory but we also want the violators punished for depleting the groundwater,” he said, adding that the families should also be compensated as they are suffering for a lot of diseases owing to the emissions.

Gurmail Singh (55)

The former sarpanch of Mansurwal Kalan village, Gurmail is part of the protest since the beginning. Gurmail was booked in three different cases during the agitation and his house has also been raided.

He said that the fertility of the soil has decreased a lot as a lot of untreated waste water was discharged in the ground and many animals also died. So just closing the unit after such a long time is not enough, he said.

Advertisement

Gurpreet Singh Chandbaja (50)

Gurpreet is a resident of Chandbaja village in Faridkot which is located about 25 km from Mansurwal Kalan.

Gurpreet, who runs NGO Bhai Ghanyia Cancer Roko Society, said, “The CM took a lot of time to take this decision. And even now he decided this to save his image as the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll is near and for the G 20 event in March in Amritsar.”

Harnek Mehma (50)

Harnek is the president of BKU Dakaunda (Ferozepur unit) and a farmer in Mehma village of Guru-Har-Sahai constituency of Ferozepur district.

He had worked in Indian Navy from 1992-1998 and later resigned to assist his father who was a CPI leader. He said, “We want clean environment but we were being booked. Clean environment is our right.”