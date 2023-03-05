Doaba college, Kharar: Clash between student groups leaves 4 injured, police register case

A clash broke out between two groups of students of a private college near Kharar late on Friday, leaving at least five people injured.

According to investigators, the clash took place during a students party, with the police later registering a case of attempt to murder and arresting at least one person, while launching the hunt for others.

As per details, the incident took place while some students were holding a party at Doaba college near Kharar on Friday night. A second group of students, which included some outsiders, had allegedly gained access to the party venue, without invitation.

Kharar (sadar) Station House Officer (SHO), Sub-Inspector Bhagatveer Singh, told The Indian Express that during the party some Kashmiri students were dancing. One teacher of the college, who was present on the floor, spotted the second group of students — which included some outsiders — and allegedly asked them to not disturb the Kashmiri students.

“This infuriarted the second group, who then started abusing the teacher. At this, the group of Kashmiri students came to the teacher’s rescue and a clash broke out,” the SHO said. The four injured students were identified as Irshad Ahmad Khan, Junaid, Majid, Zarar, and Fazil.

Police said that they have registered a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons, 149 (unlawful assembly) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Prodded, SHO Bhagatveer insisted that the incident was that of a clash and the Kashmiri students were not targeted specifially. Nasir Khuehami, national convener of Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association, said, “We have sent a communication to the Chief Minister’s office, Punjab, and to the media advisor of the CM seeking intervention in the matter and urging them to take measures to stop such incidents.”