Do not pass adverse orders till Nov 30: HC to presiding officer of DRT-II

The Division Bench of Justices M S Ramachandra Rao and H S Madaan, after hearing the matter, said that relationship with the Bar Association appears to be strained, and the Bar appears to have gone on strike from October 26, 2022, and counsel are not appearing before the presiding officer.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday restrained the presiding officer of the Debts Recovery Tribunal-II, Chandigarh, from passing any adverse orders in any of the cases pending before the tribunal till the next date of hearing on November 30, 2022.

The HC has been hearing a petition filed by Debt Recovery Tribunal Bar Association, wherein allegations have been levelled by the association against the presiding officer of the Debts Recovery Tribunal-II, Chandigarh. The allegations by the petitioner association include alleged harassment of counsel and long adjournments.

The High Court ordered, “In exercise of the powers of superintendence possessed by this court under Article 227 of the Constitution of India as highlighted by the Supreme Court…the 4th respondent is restrained from today from passing any adverse orders in any of the cases (OAs or SAs) pending before the 3rd respondent Tribunal of which he is the Presiding Officer, till the next date of hearing. This order be communicated to the 3rd respondent (Tribunal) and the 4th respondent (Presiding Officer) forthwith.”

Live Blog

