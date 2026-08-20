Do not need certificate of honesty from anyone: Bhagwant Mann on ED letter to DGP

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday termed the Enforcement Directorate’s letter to DGP Gaurav Yadav a handiwork of the BJP, saying there was no truth in the federal agency’s allegations and he does not need a certificate of honesty “from people who looted” the state.

The CM’s remarks came days after the ED wrote to the DGP, seeking registration of an FIR against a private person and some officials, allegedly linked to chief minister’s officer, for allegedly influencing transfers and postings of government officials, arms licence approvals and land deals.

Replying to a query on on the ED’s communication, Mann alleged that it was the work of the “the ED party” — a term that Aam Aadmi Party leaders have often used to target the BJP.

“This is what they do. They make up cases. There is no truth in it. Opposition is finding any issues to raise. They are just pointing fingers. I do not need certificate of honesty from people who have looted Punjab,” Mann told a press conference.

Mann also described the arrest of former Delhi minister and AAP co-incharge of Punjab, Satyendar Jain by Delhi government’s anti-corruption branch on Tuesday, as a desperate act by the BJP ahead of Punjab Assembly elections.

“This is the BJP’s modus operandi. They are desperate because they are not on a sure footing in Punjab and unable to gain ground. They have arrested Satyendar Jain because he is co-incharge of AAP in poll-bound Punjab,” he said.

Mann accused the BJP of misusing central agencies like the ED and CBI to defame, threaten and suppress its political opponents. “This is what they did in New Delhi too when they arrested Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia. Jain was in jail in the time period of the alleged scam, which Delhi government is accusing him of. We are sure he will get relief from court just as the courts had found that that there was no case made out against Arvind Kejriwal. Their (BJP’s) mode of thought is to throw someone in jail for a few months then let them get relief from court,” he added.

Jain and former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Udit Prakash Rai are among six persons arrested in connection with a case involving the tendering process for sewage treatment plant projects of the DJB.

Story continues below this ad

On parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara, a life-term convict in the assassination case of the then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, Mann said he not only wrote to the Governor, but also met him in this regard.

“The BJP government at the Centre has to take a call. As far as law and order is concerned, we have given the guarantee. After 31 years, if they can give him parole on humanitarian grounds then it should be done. I think there is not much complication in this,” he said.

On Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana, he said 75 lakh women have been paid the promised amount till date and the fresh date of next payment will soon be announced.