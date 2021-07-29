Do not allow movement of tractors within Tricity, Badnore directs officers

In view of the farmers’ protest, the Tricity Coordination Committee meeting chaired by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore decided to prohibit the entry of tractors within the Tricity. It was also directed by the Administrator to ensure that the protesters be stopped at the respective borders.

This was the third meeting of the apex committee of Tricity.

Referring to the recent protests in the city, the Administrator told the officers to ensure compliance with the decision to prohibit entry of tractors within the Tricity during such agitations.

Sources said that officials discussed that tractors even break police barricades and thus may be banned within the Tricity. It was also agreed that the protesters from Punjab and Haryana need to be stopped at the respective borders with Chandigarh, with support of respective state governments.

“Peaceful agitations with prior permission need to be allowed, but only at dedicated and earmarked areas in Chandigarh. The Administrator exhorted that all levels of official hierarchies, right up to the beat level, should hold meetings at regular intervals and follow-up action should be taken up accordingly,” said a statement of the UT Administration.