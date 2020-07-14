DMER Dy director among 10 new cases in Panchkula

The deputy director along with another staffer had tested positive Sunday whose numbers were added to the health bulletin on Monday. The deputy director along with another staffer had tested positive Sunday whose numbers were added to the health bulletin on Monday.

A deputy director from the Department of Medical & Educational Research Haryana, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, has now been shifted to a private hospital after he insisted on it.

While the staffer, hailing from Maheshpur, had been seeking treatment in the civil hospital, he has now been shifted to a private hospital of Panchkula, inform sources in the health department.

The staffer is a 42-year-old male and was living in Sector 25. He used to frequent his house in Yamunanagar and had self-reported for sampling after developing mild symptoms.

He and his contact from Maheshpur were among the ten to test positive on Monday. The others include a 31-year-old man from Sector 10, a 55-year-old man from near Gandhi chowk, a 56-year-old woman from Sector 9, a 48-year-old man from Sector 7, a 16-year-old girl from Sector 26, a 28-year-old youth from Alipur village and a 60-year-old woman from Sector 26.

Other than these, a 60-year-old woman from Sector 26, Chandigarh also tested positive in district, who will not be counted in Panchkula’s tally.

The district now has a total of 216 cases including 63 ‘outsiders.’

