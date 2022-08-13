scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

DLSA releases 151 prisoners from Burail jail as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

While 114 prisoners were granted the relief of bail, cases of 37 prisoners were disposed of during the Jail Lok Adalat, Model Jail, Burail, held on August 9.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 13, 2022 2:07:19 am
The campaign started with collection of data from Jail Authority, Model Jail, Chandigarh, of all undertrial prisoners lodged in Model Jail, Chandigarh.(Representational)

Under the campaign “Release_UTRC@75” launched as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) of Chandigarh has released 151 prisoners from the Model Jail, Burail.

While 114 prisoners were granted the relief of bail, cases of 37 prisoners were disposed of during the Jail Lok Adalat, Model Jail, Burail, held on August 9.

Ashok Kumar Mann, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, said that the campaign ran in UT, Chandigarh, from July 20 to August 12 under the guidance and directions of Justice Ritu Bahri, Executive Chairperson, State Legal Services Authority, UT, and Gurbir Singh, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, UT.

The campaign started with collection of data from Jail Authority, Model Jail, Chandigarh, of all undertrial prisoners lodged in Model Jail, Chandigarh. The data of 816 prisoners (765 male and 51 female) having 1,473 cases was submitted to the office of District Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh. The data was scrutinised and 223 prisoners, having 420 cases, were found eligible to be considered under the said campaign. On July 20, a preliminary meeting was held with all judicial officers; secretary, DLSA; and jail authorities by the District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, DLSA, Chandigarh, wherein directions were given to consider cases falling within 16 categories and who are confined in Model Jail, Burail, as part of this campaign.

Thereafter, undertrial review committee (UTRC) meetings were held. During the said campaign, both private counsel and empanelled legal aid counsel, District Legal Services Authority, UT, filed bail applications before the courts concerned. A total of 133 bail applications were file by legal aid counsel.

During the campaign, undertrial prisoners with outstation cases were identified and the total number of 50 cases (21 in Haryana; 27 in Punjab; one in Uttar Pradesh; and one in Himachal Pradesh) were transferred to the respective State Legal Services Authority. Still, 20 undertrial prisoners required bail applications to be filed and 15 undertrial prisoners had cases pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, which were transferred to the High Court Legal Services Committee, UT, Chandigarh.

First published on: 13-08-2022 at 02:07:19 am

