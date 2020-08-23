DLSA launches campaign ‘Nai Disha’ to work towards eradicating drug menace

The program, Nai Disha, will be launched in furtherance of the “Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign” launched by the central government. (Rerpesentational)

The District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) will launch a campaign for the victims of drug abuse and eradication of drug menace ‘Nai Disha’.

Justice Jaswant Singh, Judge Punjab and Haryana High Court – cum – Executive Chairman, State Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh gave his consent to the DLSA to launch the campaign.

The program, Nai Disha, will be launched in furtherance of the “Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign” launched by the central government.

As per Justice Jaswant SLSA, “Although many agencies of the state as well as non-governmental organizations are working on the field for eradication of drug trafficking and drug abuse, there is a requirement of greater coordination amongst them. Individual efforts of different functionaries and agencies will not achieve the desired results.”

As per the plan regarding the campaign, the SLSA within one month of launch of the scheme, will establish District Special Unit headed by a Judicial Officer nominated by District and Sessions Judge cum Chairman, DLSA.

The District Special Units will comprise of not more than ten members. The Secretary, DLSA will be the Nodal Officer for the District and the District Special Units will be headed by the Chairman of District Legal Services Committee.

After the constitution of the Special Units, DLSA will conduct training programmes for members of the Special Units, as per the module of NALSA. The Special Units will submit regular activity reports to the SLSA through Chairman, DLSA, who will forward it along with their comments.

An official said that the SLSA will create a database of all the existing policies, schemes, regulations, directives, preventions, rules, declarations and reports available for effective prevention, protection, rehabilitation, elimination of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances and upload the same on its website and share it with NALSA too.

The District Special Unit will identify the families of the victims of drug abuse and the parents who are habituated to either one or other forms of addiction and will sensitise them to build parental bonds with their children, supervise their activities and talk to the teachers about their children and their behaviour and that drug addiction can be cured.

The Special Units will organise strategic awareness programmes in association with Chandigarh State Aids Control Society in the red light areas, targeting sex workers and their children, informing them about the ill effects of drug abuse.

The Special Units will also sensitise the chemists and druggists about the ill-effects of drugs.

The State Legal Services Authority in Association with the Chandigarh Traffic Police will launch vehicle bumper stickers that will be distributed among general public to spread awareness about drunken driving.

