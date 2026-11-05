Gen Z gives Diwali mithai a twist: Coffee milk cake, Biscoff burfi, protein laddoos

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of th... Read More
This Diwali, traditional sweets have got a Gen Z twist as sweet shops experiment with contemporary flavours to appeal to younger consumers.
Moving beyond laddoos, barfis and kaju katlis, brands are blending traditional mithai with popular dessert flavours to make festive gifting more exciting for Gen Z and young professionals.
Navjot Singh, Director, Gopal Sweets Chandigarh, said Diwali gifting is reflecting a generational shift.
“We are seeing two distinct sets of consumers. The older generation continues to prefer traditional mithai such as kaju burfi and laddoos, with which they have an emotional connection. However, Gen Z and young professionals are more inclined towards fusion mithai, contemporary flavours and aesthetically presented gift boxes,” he said.
Keeping this in mind, Gopal Sweets has introduced Biscoff Kalakand, Nutella Kalakand, Coffee Milk Cake and Biscoff Cashew Laddoo. “These retain the essence of traditional sweets but offer a different taste and presentation,” Singh said, adding that the range also includes Sugar-Free Motichoor Laddoo for mindful indulgence.
At Sindhi Sweets, the city’s oldest sweet shop, the highlight this year is Coffee Milk Cake, which is witnessing high demand.
“It is made by enriching traditional milk cake with shots of espresso and finishing it with a roasted coffee bean. The coffee lends the sweet a distinct colour and aroma, while its mild bitterness balances the richness of milk cake,” said owner Abhishek Bajaj.
Mysore Pak has been reimagined as Coffee Bite, combining its melt-in-the-mouth texture with a bold coffee flavour. Biscoff Burfi, made with Biscoff biscuits and finished with chocolate coating, is another addition.
The Chocolate Trio brings together dark chocolate, traditional aam papad and white chocolate, topped with a chocolate-dipped almond. The collection also features eight varieties of baklava inspired by Lebanese, Turkish and Egyptian styles, including Kunafa Baklava and Bird’s Nest Baklava.
“People are looking for something different. We are taking traditional sweets that everyone knows and giving them a new twist through flavours such as coffee, chocolate and Biscoff. The idea is to offer something rooted in tradition but also appealing to the younger generation,” Bajaj said.
The shift is also visible in the wider gifting market, where brands are focusing on healthier options like millet chips, millet cookies, nut cookies and high-fibre, lower-sugar hampers.
Super Doughnuts Eathouse has introduced hampers featuring cookie tins and cake cans aimed at younger consumers and office celebrations. Starting at around Rs 700, the hampers are also being positioned for corporate gifting.
“Gifting is changing. People still want something festive, but they also want to feel good about what they are giving. Gen Z is more health-conscious and open to trying new things,” said Ketan Kalra of Super Doughnuts.
Some businesses are also offering protein laddoos made with nuts, seeds and protein-rich ingredients, without added sugar, and collagen laddoos aimed at beauty- and wellness-focused consumers.