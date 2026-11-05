Gen Z gives Diwali mithai a twist: Coffee milk cake, Biscoff burfi, protein laddoos

This Diwali, traditional sweets have got a Gen Z twist as sweet shops experiment with contemporary flavours to appeal to younger consumers.

Moving beyond laddoos, barfis and kaju katlis, brands are blending traditional mithai with popular dessert flavours to make festive gifting more exciting for Gen Z and young professionals.

Navjot Singh, Director, Gopal Sweets Chandigarh, said Diwali gifting is reflecting a generational shift.

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“We are seeing two distinct sets of consumers. The older generation continues to prefer traditional mithai such as kaju burfi and laddoos, with which they have an emotional connection. However, Gen Z and young professionals are more inclined towards fusion mithai, contemporary flavours and aesthetically presented gift boxes,” he said.