Diurnal difference normal, temperatures not: March heat climbs in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh

The sharp swing between scorching afternoons and comparatively cooler nights has begun to define the weather across Punjab and Haryana unusually early this year. While a wide day–night temperature gap — known as diurnal variation — is a regular March feature, what has caught the attention of weather observers is that the entire temperature scale has shifted upward, making the diurnal pattern feel more like late April than the first half of March.

With daytime temperatures already climbing to 34–37°C in several parts of the region while nights hover around 15–17°C, the diurnal spread remains typical, but the heat within it is unusually intense for this time of the year — turning what is normally a mild spring month into an early preview of summer.

Punjab

Traditionally, March in Punjab is a transition period between spring and early summer, with daytime temperatures generally ranging between about 24°C and 30°C and nighttime temperatures between 9°C and 16°C. This normally produces a diurnal gap of around 12°C to 16°C during clear and dry weather conditions.

This year, however, the diurnal difference is occurring with much higher daytime temperatures. According to the India Meteorological Department’s Chandigarh centre, the average maximum temperature in the state remains about 5.8°C above normal. The highest maximum temperature was recorded at Bhakra Dam in Rupnagar district at 34.5°C. Chandigarh recorded 34.9°C, Mohali 34.3°C, Patiala 34.1°C, Ropar 33.8°C, Sri Anandpur Sahib 33.9°C, Hoshiarpur 32.6°C, Firozpur 32.2°C, Abohar 32.4°C, and Ludhiana 32°C.

At the same time, nighttime temperatures have remained relatively moderate. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at Gurdaspur at 15°C, while Chandigarh recorded 16.6°C. In several districts, minimum temperatures ranged between 16°C and 19°C.

This combination has resulted in day–night temperature gaps of about 15°C to 18°C across many parts of the state. For example, Chandigarh saw a difference of around 18°C between the daytime high of 34.9°C and the nighttime low of 16.6°C, while Bhakra Dam and Patiala recorded differences of about 16°C to 17°C.

While such diurnal gaps are not unusual in March, the notable aspect this year is that the entire temperature band has shifted upward, with daytime temperatures already reaching levels more typical of late April.

Haryana

A similar pattern is being observed in Haryana, where the diurnal variation remains strong but the temperature levels are considerably higher than the seasonal norm for March.

The average maximum temperature in the state currently stands about 7.5°C above normal. The highest maximum temperature in Haryana was recorded at Narnaul (Mahendergarh) at 37.5°C, which is unusually high for the first half of March.

Minimum temperatures, however, have remained relatively moderate. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was also recorded at Mahendragarh at 15.9°C. Most districts in Haryana recorded maximum temperatures between 35°C and 36°C and minimum temperatures between 16°C and 20 °C.

This means that several locations in southern Haryana are witnessing day–night temperature differences close to 18-20°C. While the diurnal phenomenon itself is common during clear and dry weather, such high daytime temperatures are normally seen only towards the end of April or in May.

Chandigarh

Chandigarh reflects the same pattern seen across the region. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.9°C while the minimum temperature was 16.6°C, producing a diurnal difference of more than 18°C.

Historically, daytime temperatures in Chandigarh during March usually remain closer to 28–30°C, with cooler nights. The current pattern, therefore, shows that while the diurnal cycle itself remains typical, the temperatures within that cycle are significantly warmer.

Meteorologists attribute this to persistent dry weather and clear skies across north India, conditions that allow the land surface to heat rapidly during the day and cool quickly at night.

Experts say the absence of any active western disturbance over the region since February has contributed to the prevailing weather conditions.