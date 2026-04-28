District road safety meeting held under chairmanship of MP Tewari

Member of Parliament Manish Tewari highlighted the importance of the critical “Golden Hour” following road accidents, noting that timely medical intervention during this period can significantly reduce fatalities. (Source: X)

The first meeting of the District Road Safety Council was convened under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament Manish Tewari with a focused agenda on strengthening road safety measures and reducing accident-related fatalities in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav welcomed the MP and all council members.

The DC emphasised the need for a coordinated and multi-stakeholder approach involving the Administration, Traffic Police, Engineering Departments and Health Services, and civil society to effectively address road safety challenges.

A comprehensive presentation was also delivered by the Traffic Police, outlining the current road safety scenario, recent accident trends, enforcement measures and critical gaps requiring immediate attention. Special attention was placed on the identification of accident-prone “black spots”.