District road safety meeting held under chairmanship of MP Tewari

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The first meeting of the District Road Safety Council was convened under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament Manish Tewari with a focused agenda on strengthening road safety measures and reducing accident-related fatalities in the district.
Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav welcomed the MP and all council members.
The DC emphasised the need for a coordinated and multi-stakeholder approach involving the Administration, Traffic Police, Engineering Departments and Health Services, and civil society to effectively address road safety challenges.
A comprehensive presentation was also delivered by the Traffic Police, outlining the current road safety scenario, recent accident trends, enforcement measures and critical gaps requiring immediate attention. Special attention was placed on the identification of accident-prone “black spots”.
The MP directed the concerned departments to undertake time-bound and result-oriented interventions, including improved signage, better illumination and stricter enforcement. He sought details regarding the status of the proposed flyover project. He stressed that the project will ease traffic congestion and enhance road safety. He directed that the project be executed within stipulated timelines, with regular monitoring to prevent delays.
The MP also highlighted the importance of the critical “Golden Hour” following road accidents, noting that timely medical intervention during this period can significantly reduce fatalities. He called for improving ambulance availability, ensuring better coordination between police and health departments and upgrading hospital preparedness for trauma care.
He also stressed the need to widely disseminate awareness regarding the protection available to good samaritans, assuring that individuals who assist accident victims and take them to hospitals will not face harassment from police or hospital authorities.
The MP also directed that this message be propagated through print, electronic and social media platforms, along with community outreach programmes.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram