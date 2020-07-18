Chandigarh: District Forum renamed as District Commission, to entertain cases of upto Rs 1 crore from July 20

The District Consumer Forum of Chandigarh has been renamed as District Commission. (Representational Image) The District Consumer Forum of Chandigarh has been renamed as District Commission. (Representational Image)

The District Consumer Forum of Chandigarh which has been renamed as District Commission will entitle the consumers From July 20 onwards to file a case of upto Rs 1 crore, whereas the State Commission will be able to take up litigation cases of upto Rs 10 crore.

The development has been made through the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, which will be notified with effect from July 20.

As per the new notification, the opposite party will need to deposit 50 per cent of the amount ordered by District Commission before filing appeal before the State Commission, earlier, the ceiling was of maximum of Rs 25,000, which has been removed, and the limitation period for filing of appeal to the State Commission has been increased from 30 days to 45 days, while retaining power to condone the delay.

Another relief for the consumer, as per the new notification, would be that now complainants will be able to institute the complaint within the territorial jurisdiction of the commission where the complainant resides or personally works for gain, besides the earlier provision under which the complainant had to go to the respective state where the company was situated.

The power of review has been conferred to District Commission, State Commission and NCDRC (National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission) under Section 40, 50 and 60 of the Consumer Protection Act, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Section 70 of the Act also provides for administrative control of State Commission over District Commission and that of NCDRC over State Commission. Inter-alia, it provides for the investigation into any allegations against the president and members of a State Commission or District Commission, and the submission of inquiry report to the state government along with a copy endorsed to the central government for necessary action.

