Seven drug addicts held for their ‘involvement’ in multiple theft cases in Chandigarh

The District Crime Cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested seven people allegedly involved in multiple theft cases. The accused committed crimes to fund their drug addiction, said the police.

Inspector Jaspal Singh Bhullar said that with these arrests, two registered theft cases — one each at Sector 36 police station and Sector 26 police station — have been solved.

In the first case (FIR dated February 11, 2026), a 65-year-old woman from Kajheri reported the theft of gold and silver ornaments, Rs 15,000, a bank cheque book and a gas cylinder from her residence.

Acting on secret information, the police apprehended the main accused, Amit (24), near Maloya while he was allegedly on his way to sell the stolen jewellery.