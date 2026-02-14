Seven drug addicts held for their ‘involvement’ in multiple theft cases in Chandigarh

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The District Crime Cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested seven people allegedly involved in multiple theft cases. The accused committed crimes to fund their drug addiction, said the police.
Inspector Jaspal Singh Bhullar said that with these arrests, two registered theft cases — one each at Sector 36 police station and Sector 26 police station — have been solved.
In the first case (FIR dated February 11, 2026), a 65-year-old woman from Kajheri reported the theft of gold and silver ornaments, Rs 15,000, a bank cheque book and a gas cylinder from her residence.
Acting on secret information, the police apprehended the main accused, Amit (24), near Maloya while he was allegedly on his way to sell the stolen jewellery.
The police have recovered all the stolen ornaments, including a gold chain, rings, earrings and silver anklets.
In the second case (FIR dated February 5, 2026), a complaint was lodged regarding the theft of copper pipes from air-conditioning units and a cold room installed on the terrace of a commercial building on Madhya Marg. Based on inputs, the police arrested six accused from the transport area and nearby green belt.
Around 90-100 copper pipes of different sizes were recovered from six sacks found in their possession. Some of the accused are residents of Panchkula and were allegedly working as scrap dealers or drivers, said a police official.
Briefing about their modus operandi, the police said that the group would first survey targeted areas and strike after midnight when they found an opportunity.
As per the police, the accused are habitual drug users who resorted to thefts to arrange money for narcotics.
All accused will be produced before court. Further investigation is underway to determine their involvement in other similar cases, said a police official.
