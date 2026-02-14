Seven drug addicts held for their ‘involvement’ in multiple theft cases in Chandigarh

Inspector Jaspal Singh Bhullar said that with these arrests, two registered theft cases -- one each at Sector 36 police station and Sector 26 police station -- have been solved.

By: Express News Service
2 min readChandigarhFeb 14, 2026 09:14 PM IST
As per the police, the accused are habitual drug users who resorted to thefts to arrange money for narcotics.As per the police, the accused are habitual drug users who resorted to thefts to arrange money for narcotics. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The District Crime Cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested seven people allegedly involved in multiple theft cases. The accused committed crimes to fund their drug addiction, said the police.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Inspector Jaspal Singh Bhullar said that with these arrests, two registered theft cases — one each at Sector 36 police station and Sector 26 police station — have been solved.

In the first case (FIR dated February 11, 2026), a 65-year-old woman from Kajheri reported the theft of gold and silver ornaments, Rs 15,000, a bank cheque book and a gas cylinder from her residence.

Acting on secret information, the police apprehended the main accused, Amit (24), near Maloya while he was allegedly on his way to sell the stolen jewellery.

The police have recovered all the stolen ornaments, including a gold chain, rings, earrings and silver anklets.
In the second case (FIR dated February 5, 2026), a complaint was lodged regarding the theft of copper pipes from air-conditioning units and a cold room installed on the terrace of a commercial building on Madhya Marg. Based on inputs, the police arrested six accused from the transport area and nearby green belt.

Around 90-100 copper pipes of different sizes were recovered from six sacks found in their possession. Some of the accused are residents of Panchkula and were allegedly working as scrap dealers or drivers, said a police official.
Briefing about their modus operandi, the police said that the group would first survey targeted areas and strike after midnight when they found an opportunity.

As per the police, the accused are habitual drug users who resorted to thefts to arrange money for narcotics.
All accused will be produced before court. Further investigation is underway to determine their involvement in other similar cases, said a police official.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Bangladesh
'Bangladesh first': Tarique Rahman reveals how new BNP govt will handle relations with India
Tere Ishk Mein to Nadaaniyan, why only intense romantic dramas are in vogue whereas rom-coms are being hate-watched.
Where is the love? Why Bollywood has become that place where intense, angry romances are in vogue and rom-coms are only hate-watched
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
NZ vs SA LIVE Score Updates T20 World Cup: Follow New Zealand vs South Africa match Live from Ahmedabad.
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score Updates
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Live Blog
Advertisement