District court to cops: Get details of man who did not appear during trial and got acquitted in 2007

District court Friday directed Chandigarh Police to get the details of a man who allegedly did not appear during the trial of a case of kidnapping and outraging modesty and later got acquitted in 2007.

The Chandigarh Police on Friday submitted a status report in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sanjeev Joshi, mentioning that they are waiting for the father of the man, Jashandeep Singh, to return to India to make him join the enquiry.

DSP Pawan Kumar confirmed that as his father Balwant Singh returns to Chandigarh, he will be asked to join the enquiry.

However, the court stated that the report is incomplete and thus the police shall submit a report again on the next scheduled date of hearing, that is September 21.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2013 by one Hirday Pal Singh who had moved the application through his counsel Advocate Kuldeep Singh Ahluwalia, alleging that Jashandeep was not in the country during the trial of the case. He might have even been out of the country during the entire period of the trial, the petition said.

As per the status report submitted Friday, Station House Officer of Sector 11 Police Station Lakhbir Singh had gone to the address of Jashandeep at Sector 37 A, which was on the name of his father Balwant. “However, at the address, a person named Naresh Gupta was found who told the police that Balwant had sold the house to him on June 13, 2018. The police then learnt that Balwant had shifted to a rented accommodation at Sector 37 B. When the police reached there, a woman named Indu Aggarwal had informed them that Balwant had been staying on the first floor of the residence as a tenant, but presently he had gone to England to meet his son and was expected to return in the first week of September,” read the report.

The report further read the police have also verified from the regional passport officer regarding Jashandeep, but no details regarding the name and other credentials have been found. “However as per the records, Balwant, in earlier statements, had told the police that his son Jashandeep is a British citizen. Thus the police this time contacted the Foreign Registration Office, which said that no foreign national in the name of Jashandeep has been registered in their branch from 1999 to 2018,” read the report.

The case

The case goes back to April 1999 when four persons, Jashandeep, Harkamal Deep Singh, Devinder Pal Singh and Sumeet Singh, were booked on the complaint of a woman. She had alleged that on the intervening night of April 10 and April 11, 1999, the accused met her and her friend at Aroma and then took them to Sector 11 where two more men were present. They are alleged to have forcibly separated the two women in two cars at gunpoint. The victims somehow managed to escape and rushed to a police station. Acting on the complaint, the four accused were arrested under sections relating to kidnapping, outraging modesty and under the Arms Act. The charges were framed in the court and later in 2007, the accused were acquitted from sections 323 and 366 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

