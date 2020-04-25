Distributing food packets at PGI, Gurdwara Nada Sahib feeds over 1,000 people everyday

Gurdwara vounteers serving food on Friday. Express Gurdwara vounteers serving food on Friday. Express

With several rendered unemployed and without wages due to the lockdown, Panchkula’s Gurdwara Nada Sahib has been feeding at least a thousand people every day by serving langar (food) at PGI Chandigarh and some areas of Panchkula.

A team of volunteers at the Gurudwara Nada Sahib prepare the food comprising chapatis and vegetables at its community kitchen, which is then packed and delivered to PGI and other areas of Chandigarh and Panchkula.

Manager of Gurudwara Nada Sahib, Jagir Singh said, “We serve langar to as many people as we can even outside the Gurudwara since the lockdown was announced on March 23. The volunteers (sewadars) have been working hard to get the food prepared and to serve it to the people in need.”

He added, “We have a mini-van, in which the food is delivered to PGI, serving the patients’ relatives.”

Milk vendors, booth owners screened in Mohali

The district health department carried out the screening of milk vendors and milk vend owners on Friday. The screening was done in Mohali, Kharar and Zirakpur. The health teams screened 346 people during the drive.

The screening was done at the Rose Garden Park in Phase 3B2, City Park Sector-68, and Silvi Park Phase-10 in Mohali, Children’s Park near police chowki, Sunny Enclave in Kharar, Ram Lila ground near bus stan in Derabassi and Lohgarh Park in Zirakpur. People from Verka, Amul, HF Super and Himalayan Creamery were screened and all were found asymptomatic.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that the District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) and the D R Cooperative Societies and in collaboration with the health department, the screening of the milk vendors as well as the milk booth owners was on Friday undertaken all over the district.

During the drive the milk vendors and the booth owners were also given two cloth masks each.

They were also made aware about the observing of the social distancing guidelines, besides other safety precautions and personal hygiene to be observed strictly in view of the coronavirus.

