Distressed by overlong power cuts, Mohali residents take to streets

Facing disruption in power supply for over a week, Mohali district residents took to the streets and have been holding protests at various places in Kharar since Wednesday. The residents blocked the National Highway leading towards Ludhiana and Ropar on Thursday, causing long traffic jams. The residents allege that most of the times, the officials of Punjab Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) either do not pick calls or misbehave with the callers.

The protestors also alleged that some employees of the PSPCL were drunk during the duty hours and also misbehaved with the residents when they staged the protest.

The residents of the rural areas also blocked the road at Kurali bypass near Padiala village and raised slogans against the Punjab Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). Amandeep Singh Dhanoa, XEN PSPCL, Kharar pacified the protestors and said that the power outage was due to technical failures.

In most parts of Kharar, which has been witnessing some of the worst outages, the power supply was restored after about 50 hours on Tuesday night, leaving people in the lurch.

On Tuesday night, hundreds of residents of different localities in Kharar staged a protest and blocked the traffic on the National Highway. They also blocked the flyover till 4 am on Wednesday. The jam ended after the police and local officials persuaded the protestors to resolve the issue.

Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Omega City in Kharar, who was part of the protest, said that there was no power supply in their area for around 40 hours and they were forced to come on the roads. He added that even after making hundreds of calls at PSPCL helpline, when people did not get any response from the officials, they took to the streets.

Protest held in Zirakpur

The residents of Zirakpur led by local MLA N K Sharma held a protest outside the office of PSPCL’s XEN here about the poor power supply in the area. Sharma said that during the four-year tenure of SAD, people never complained about power supply, but Congress has forced the people to take to the streets. The representatives of the Beopar Mandal also met Mohali DC and submitted a memorandum regarding the erratic power supply

in several areas of the district, which has also disrupted their business operations.

Food destroyed

Due to long power cuts, food kept in the refrigerators were destroyed, forcing people to dispose off their flour and milk. Gagandeep Sing, owner of Gagan Grocery store near Grain Market in Kharar, said that he had to throw 60 liters of milk. He added that not only milk, the other milk products like curd and lassi were also destroyed due to high temperature.

Fluctuation in voltage

Pavitter Pal Singh Virdi, President of Mohali Consumer Federation told The Indian Express that they had received numerous complaints of fluctuation in voltage due to which the electronic appliances of many people developed technical snags. He added that he had raised the issue with PSPCL but to no avail.

Frequent power failures, breakdown of transformers

Former BJP councillor Ashok Kumar Jha said that there have been frequent power cuts, and the transformers break down every other day, leaving people with out even a fan in the simmering heat through the days and nights. Jha added that the PSPCL officials always claim that there is no wrongful overloading, but the transformers are old that cannot bear the load and frequently break down.

Problem in work from home, online classes

Harinder Kaur Chandok, who runs a coaching center in Phase 3B2, said that students could not attend online classes leading to loss of study. She added that some of these students from rural areas have paid their fees with difficulty, despite which they have not been able to attend the classes.

Leaving for relatives’ homes

In many areas of Kharar, people were forced to go to their relatives’ house. Manjeet Kaur, a resident of Randhawa Nagar in Kharar said that she had to take her three-year-old son and five-year-old daughter to her sister’s house in Mohali due to the long power cuts in the area.

Issues for patients in home isolation

The people who are suffering from Covid-19 infection and are presently in home isolation faced various issues and inconveniences due to frequent power outages. They complained that as they had to remain in isolation, they could not even come out of their rooms to get some respite from the high temperature.