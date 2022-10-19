Distillery claims loss of Rs 13.73 crore: HC directs Punjab to deposit Rs 5 crore

Hearing a petition by a distillery in Ferozepur whose functioning has been reportedly disrupted by the protestors, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the State to deposit an amount of Rs 5 crore with its registry.

“It seems that the State has been soft peddling the entire issue. Despite the repeated assurances given and strenuous efforts made by the Advocate General, Punjab, it does not seem to be making any headway despite the petitioners agitating and suffering immense losses, including the pecuniary burden of having to meet the financial liability,” said the bench of Justice Vinod S. Bhardwaj

“In order to balance equities and to ensure that conflicting interests are resolved, the hearing of the case is adjourned to November 22, 2022. In the meanwhile, an amount of Rs.5 crore shall be deposited by the respondent – State with the Registry of this Court within a period of one week”, the High Court ordered.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by Malbros International Private Limited, a distillery in Ferozepur district. The distillery stated that its lawful operations are being stalled by the protestors alleging violation of environment norms.

The petitioner through senior advocate Puneet Bali, with advocates Sandeep Tayal and Rishabh Singla, contended that it has all requisite environmental approvals, adding it is, however, not being allowed to function due to the State’s failure to ensure rule of law and giving all leverage to the protestors even though their claim has no valid basis and is in clear violation of the guidelines given/issued by the Supreme Court and division bench of the High Court about holding of protests.

During the previous hearing held on October 11, the petitioner’s counsel also handed over an affidavit before the High Court as per which the total expenses/losses already suffered on account of non-operation of the unit are Rs 13.73 crore. It was contended that the petitioner has not been found non-compliant of any law or requirements prescribed therein and yet the state has failed to provide adequate arrangement to allow petitioners to operate. It was also submitted that the respondent State has allowed disgruntled people/unruly mob to take control of the state machinery which has opted to kneel down rather than to uphold sovereignty of the rule of law.

Advocate General, Punjab, on the other hand, did not dispute the report of the Monitoring Committee or the assertion of the petitioner that it is compliant of all laws and reiterates that they are taking all effective steps in their command and would rather seek order from the court to implement the orders.

“Such a request cannot be accepted. The instrumentalities of the State need to firmly saddle themselves and take responsibility. They cannot be permitted to ask Court of law to lend its shoulder for discharge of their functions. The matter has remained pending for more than 03 months and the situation has remained same despite observances,” said the bench of Justice Vinod Bhardwaj hearing the matter,

The High Court thus ordered the State to deposit an amount of Rs 5 crore with its registry.