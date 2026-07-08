Dissident camp maintains distance as Bhupesh Baghel holds meetings at Punjab Congress HQs

Tensions within the Punjab Congress continued Tuesday as the dissident faction, primarily led by former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, maintained a distance from key organisational meetings convened by AICC General Secretary in-charge Bhupesh Baghel at the Punjab Congress headquarters.

Out of the three newly appointed working presidents, only two — Raj Kumar Verka and Sukhwinder Singh Danny — attended the meeting called by Baghel while Channi loyalist Sangat Singh Gilzian stayed away. There were also notable absentees from the meeting of the district presidents called by the Baghel, with at least five staying away, even as state Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring tried to play down their absence.

The day started with Baghel holding a breakfast meeting with Verka, following which, the latter paid a visit to Channi. While Verka was tightlipped about what transpired at the meeting he emphasised that there were no differences between him and Channi.

“Elections are approaching, and we are preparing for it. If anyone wishes to express their views, they may do so; if anyone has a grievance against a specific individual or feels a decision was incorrect, they can voice their concerns to Baghel. If someone wants to speak directly to Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, or KC Venugopal, they will be called there. I have met Channi. No one should harbor the misconception that I am at odds with Channi. Channi is with me, and I am with Channi. All of us are with the Congress,” Verka said.

The Punjab Congress headquarters in Chandigarh was a beehive of activity as party leaders from across the state trooped in for a show of strength for the beleaguered PCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Speaking to media at the Congress office, Warring justified the absence of senior leaders of Channi group by saying that Channi had clarified the matter regarding his absence for a few days.

“There was a meeting of the chairpersons yesterday which was attended by Vijay Inder Singla and Dr Amar Singh, and Channi had informed everyone that he would be away for a day or two. He also spoke to Bhupesh Baghel yesterday, and when Bhupesh Baghel addressed the media in the evening, he clarified that Charanjit Singh Channi would be out for two days,” said Warring.

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Warring continued to emphasise that election related meetings were being held as usual during the five day visit of Bhupesh Baghel. “Today, we held a meeting with our PCC executive, including the treasurer, the three working presidents, the organisation general secretary, the PCC president, and members of the various PCC committees. We discussed the party’s strategy and the way forward. If you say that three or four of our district presidents did not attend today’s meeting, please verify the facts. Two of our district presidents are currently on the Amarnath Yatra…,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on Baghel’ svisit, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said, “He wishes to meet all the leaders, resolve minor differences, and focus on preparations for the upcoming election… If there are any minor differences, they will be resolved, and everyone will unite on a common platform… We have to ultimately sit at the table to talk…”

Referring to the stance taken by Channi and his supporters, Bajwa said he can meet anyone but he should do so while remaining in the ‘Laxman Rekha’. “He knows that things cannot be resolved in a lawyer’s chamber, which will eventually lead to the case being taken up to the Supreme Court… There are minor differences in each family, and they can be resolved,” he said. Bajwa added that Congress is a democratic party full of experienced long-term members. “I urge leaders to stay united if they aim to bring change in Punjab,” he said.