Disquiet in state Congress over deadline to CM: ‘What will govt do in six months when it could not do anything in 4.5 years?’

A DAY after the Congress high command asked Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh to deliver on 18 “pure” poll promises in a time frame to pacify the rebellion within the party’s state unit, there was disquiet in the rebel camp, which feels that the high command seems to be biding time.

Though none of the leaders who rebelled against the CM and allegedly spoke against him in front of the Kharge committee were willing to come on record, sources said they were of the common opinion that this was no solution.

The high command had made it known that it has set deadlines for the CM to fulfil the promises of 2017, which include taking action in the Bargari sacrilege case; cracking down on drug rackets, and sand and transport mafia; providing 200 units of free power to urban households; scrapping of “faulty” power purchase agreements; scholarships for Scheduled Caste children; and, waiver of loans for Dalits.

While Amarinder is learnt to have already started discussions with officials about the promises, and seeking legal opinion on several issues, party leaders said these were “uncertain times” and they have never been so bogged down by uncertainty.

“It will be too good to believe if the government is to deliver on all these issues within a few days. What will the government do when only six months are left now when it could not do anything in four and half years of its regime?” a leader asked on condition of anonymity. The solution offered to the rebellion was “too little and too late”, the leader added.

“Either they should not have conducted this whole exercise of calling people to Delhi, speaking to them and giving the opposition a chance to hit out at Congress. Now that they have done that, they should be appearing to be doing something concrete,” said a Congress MLA.

Another MLA said, “The high command has rather worsened the matter. They have given an impression that they are thinking about whether or not to go with the chief minister’s face in the upcoming elections. They made it public and humiliated him. Now they want the government to be handed to him for another six months. Why would he perform? This is only going to be counter-productive.”

The leaders also questioned how the government could now course-correct the investigation into the sacrilege and subsequent firing investigations.

“The High Court set aside the investigation which had taken four and a half years. Can the government deliver justice in a few days now? Just talk to the SIT members, they will tell you how the entire investigation is botched up. They do not know where to start,” said a leader.

Another MLA said it remains to be seen whether the government would be able to get the STF report into the drug racket opened in High Court when it was not able to do it in over four years.

That too many leaders alleged a quid pro quo between the government and the Akalis is also weighing on the minds of the party leaders: “Whenever we will go out among the public we will be questioned. People will ask how we counter the issue of quid pro quo when we only raised it?”

About the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), the rebel leaders feel that with so little time left, scrapping of the PPAs looked difficult. While Advocate General Atul Nanda had already provided his legal opinion to the government last year that the PPAs could be scrapped, the government had not taken any action. “We have to see what will be done now,” said a leader.

A senior party leader said that the high command should take a final decision. “They cannot keep things hanging like this. The high command now has to take the issue to a logical conclusion. No doubt there was disquiet in the party but they have fanned this fire. If the high command is not able to handle the situation from here, it will be like committing a harakiri. There is so much of uncertainty.”