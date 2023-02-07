Disproportionate assets: Former Punjab minister Dharamsot remanded in police custody

Mohali district court Tuesday remanded former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in three days’ police custody in a disproportionate assets case. The Congress leader was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) from his residence on Monday.

Dharamsot’s counsel had told the court that the case was registered due to political vendetta. However, Vigilance submitted that there was a huge difference between the income and expenditure of the accused.

A case was registered against Dharamsot under sections 13(1) (b), 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB Range police station, Mohali, against the former minister amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Giving details, the Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said that during the check period from March 1, 2016 to March 31, 2022, the income of Dharamsot and his family was Rs. 2,37,12,596.48 while the expenditure was Rs 8,76,30,888.87, which was Rs 6,39,18,292.39, i.e. 269 per cent more than his known sources of income.