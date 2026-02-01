Disproportionate assets case: Special CBI court allows ‘temporary’ release of of cop wife’s seized jewellery for 15 days

The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, Chandigarh, Saturday disposed of an application filed by Chandigarh Police by allowing only “temporary” release of seized jewellery from a bank locker linked to a disproportionate assets case. The CBI Court of Special Judge Bhawna Jain made it clear that the locker will remain frozen as the investigation is still at a crucial stage.

The application was moved by Paramjeet Kaur Sekhon, an accused in a CBI case related to a disproportionate assets case. Paramjeet, who is also an inspector with the Chandigarh Police, filed an application before the court stating that the jewellery constituted her istridhan and she requires the jewellery for her nephew’s wedding scheduled in February 2026.

The jewellery was seized during the CBI’s probe against the couple for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The CBI had registered a disproportionate assets case in 2024 against Inspector Sekhon and his wife, during which their bank accounts were examined and sealed.

The investigation agency had alleged that the couple amassed assets worth around Rs 1.47 crore (about 80.30 percent disproportionate) during the check period between January 1, 2017, and February 28, 2021, by abusing their official positions.

During a search conducted in connection with an earlier CBI trap case, a key to an SBI locker in Sector 42, standing in the name of Paramjeet Kaur, was recovered. The locker was opened in October 2024, and jewellery worth over Rs 30 lakh was found and subsequently frozen as part of the investigation.

Seeking the de-freezing of the locker, the applicant argued that the jewellery was required for the wedding functions. The CBI however, strongly opposed the plea, maintaining that the jewellery was material evidence and alleged proceeds of crime, and that releasing it could prejudice the ongoing investigation.

The CBI court, while declining the request to de-freeze the locker, observed that freezing or attachment of property does not automatically bar temporary access. The court also noted the jewellery had already been inventorised, valued and clearly identified, and that its limited use would not prejudice the prosecution’s case.

At the same time, the court underlined that the source and ownership of the jewellery — whether it is istridhan or proceeds of crime — remains a matter to be decided during trial. The court also took note of the CBI’s submission that the investigation involves complex financial transactions and is still ongoing.

Balancing the interests of the accused and the agency, the Court allowed temporary release of the jewellery for 15 days solely for the wedding functions, subject to strict conditions — on furnishing a superdari bond of Rs 80 lakh, an undertaking not to sell or tamper with the jewellery and mandatory re-deposit by February 16, 2026.

The court directed that the entire process be videographed and carried out in the presence of the investigating officer and bank officials.