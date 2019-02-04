Dismissed SI doesn’t deserve sympathy: Chandigarh Police

The Chandigarh Police has filed its reply on an application moved by a former sub-inspector (SI) challenging his dismissal from service over a rape case, saying that he “deserved the punishment without any sympathy”.

Advertising

Naveen Kumar, former UT SI, who was dismissed from services on October 23, 2018, moved an application in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), challenging the same.

In its response filed through the SSP Chandigarh Police in the Tribunal, Chandigarh police said that “Naveen Kumar deserved punishment without any sympathy, and his wilful misconduct makes him unfit for retention in the police force”.

Kumar had claimed his dismissal to be illegal and arbitrary, alleging that Nilambari Jagadale (SSP), Rashmi Yadav (DSP) and Jasminder Singh (Inspector), along with the complainant, implicated him in the rape case and he was dismissed with an order passed in “violation of statutory rules”.

In the reply, SSP Nilambari Jagadale, on behalf of Chandigarh Police said that Kumar was placed under suspension even before the rape case was registered. He had gone on leave for 10 days after which he did not report to work, and hence was marked absent.

“…act of applicant (Naveen Kumar) was desperate, dangerous and deserved strong condemnation… The applicant (Naveen Kumar), as a member of the police force, was under duty to protect the victim and ensure justice to her. He however, blackmailed and exploited the victim… his continuation in the police force would not only cause irreparable loss to the functioning and credibility of Chandigarh Police but is also likely to endanger public safety and security. His wilful misconduct makes him unfit for retention in the police force…,” the reply said.

It further mentioned that Kumar tried to save his skin by making false and concocted allegations against his colleagues and officials. “The issue is whether the applicant has committed the rape or not but now he is trying to subvert the issue by unfounded allegations,” stated the reply.

Advertising

Chandigarh Police pleaded to the Tribunal that Kumar is not entitled to any relief and thus his application in the Tribunal shall be dismissed. The matter is scheduled for hearing on February 7.