Dismiss Punjab Sports Minister Rana Sodhi, register case against him: AAP

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, on Tuesday demanded the immediate dismissal of Punjab Sports Minister, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, from the Cabinet as well as filing an FIR against him (Rana Sodhi).

In a statement issued from the party headquarters here on Tuesday, Harpal Singh Cheema, said that the allegations against Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi for getting compensation twice for a piece of land at Mohan Ke Utaar village on Ferozepur-Fazilka road were very serious. He said that the Aam Aadmi Party has obtained documentary evidence of this matter, which will be disclosed in more detail soon.

“Rana Sodhi is being accused of getting double compensation not only by us (AAP) but also by former Punjab Congress president and senior leader Sunil Jakhar. Therefore, the Congress High Command and the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh should take immediate and stern action against him,” said Cheema.

The AAP leader further said, “If the Congress and Captain do not take action against the minister who misused his position and swindled the exchequer, then it will be proved once again that the real mastermind of the ongoing mafia rule in the state is the Chief Minister himself and a part of the spoils go to the Congress high command.”

The Leader of Opposition further said that Jakhar’s complaint to Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi had not only proved Sodhi was involved with the land mafia but also confirmed the allegations leveled by the Aam Aadmi Party from the very beginning that the Congress and the Badals are in collusion. “That is why Rana Sodhi had obtained the licenses of distilleries during the Badal rule,” he added.

Cheema said that on the one hand, the farmers of Punjab were compelled to hold permanent dharnas from the roads to Moti Mahal, Patiala, for adequate compensation for their acquired lands; while on the other hand, the Congress ministers after getting double compensation for their acquired lands, were looking to get compensation for the third time; which was a very shameful and reprehensible act.