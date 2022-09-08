Disciplinary proceedings against Major General set aside by tribunal

The principal bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has quashed the disciplinary proceedings launched against a Major General accused of having indulged in financial misconduct during the purchase of security-related equipment.

He was serving as the Major General General Staff Operations, Southern Command, Pune at the time.

The Court of Inquiry and the Summary of Evidence proceedings against Major General John J Mathews have been set aside by the AFT in an order given Wednesday, informed Ankur Chibber, counsel for Maj Gen Mathews. The Army authorities had been contemplating to hold a court martial of the General when he approached the AFT seeking relief and alleging that he had been made victim of a conspiracy hatched by certain officers of the Military Intelligence (MI).

In an earlier hearing, the AFT had stayed the proceedings in the case against Maj Gen Mathews with the observations that certain important materials were not brought to the notice of the officer during the Court of Inquiry and that the inquiry had prima facie been held in violation of Army Rules. The AFT had also found the denial of access to some audio recordings to the officer as a violation of statutory provisions. An officer of the Mechanised Infantry of the June 1985 batch, Maj Gen Mathews had an upcoming career when the Court of Inquiry was ordered against him.

A Court of Inquiry against him was ordered in April 2019 to ‘investigate into allegations of obtaining by illegal means gratification or any valuable thing or pecuniary advantage for himself for facilitating clearance/grant/ payment of ongoing security-related equipment projects or any other officer dealing with the said projects’.

In his petition before the AFT, the General accused several officers of the Military Intelligence (MI) serving in Southern Command headquarters of having conspired with officers of the Southern Command Liaison Unit (SCLU) of the Military Intelligence to “trap” him falsely.

The General had alleged in his petition that false complaints against him were made when he detected irregularities by a Brigadier in relation to the purchase of security-related equipment. The presiding officer of the Court of Inquiry against him was Lt Gen RK Bainswal, then Commandant of the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot, Pune. Maj Gen Mathews alleged that important call recordings from the phone of the Lt Col of MI who implicated him were buried in the Court of Inquiry and he was not allowed access to them.

He also alleged that despite his objections to the manner in which his Court of Inquiry had been conducted, the Summary of Evidence was ordered to be recorded by Maj Gen YK Tripathi, GOC Paschim MP Sub Area, wherein the proceedings of Hearing of Charge by the Commanding Officer, Lt Gen YK Dimri, GOC 21 Corps, were dispensed with. Maj Gen Mathews also alleged bias in the Summary of Evidence proceedings too.