scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Disciplinary proceedings against Major General set aside by tribunal

The Court of Inquiry and the Summary of Evidence proceedings against Major General John J Mathews have been set aside by the AFT in an order given Wednesday, informed Ankur Chibber, counsel for Maj Gen Mathews.

The General had alleged in his petition that false complaints against him were made when he detected irregularities by a Brigadier in relation to the purchase of security-related equipment. (Representational image)

The principal bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has quashed the disciplinary proceedings launched against a Major General accused of having indulged in financial misconduct during the purchase of security-related equipment.
He was serving as the Major General General Staff Operations, Southern Command, Pune at the time.

The Court of Inquiry and the Summary of Evidence proceedings against Major General John J Mathews have been set aside by the AFT in an order given Wednesday, informed Ankur Chibber, counsel for Maj Gen Mathews. The Army authorities had been contemplating to hold a court martial of the General when he approached the AFT seeking relief and alleging that he had been made victim of a conspiracy hatched by certain officers of the Military Intelligence (MI).

In an earlier hearing, the AFT had stayed the proceedings in the case against Maj Gen Mathews with the observations that certain important materials were not brought to the notice of the officer during the Court of Inquiry and that the inquiry had prima facie been held in violation of Army Rules. The AFT had also found the denial of access to some audio recordings to the officer as a violation of statutory provisions. An officer of the Mechanised Infantry of the June 1985 batch, Maj Gen Mathews had an upcoming career when the Court of Inquiry was ordered against him.

A Court of Inquiry against him was ordered in April 2019 to ‘investigate into allegations of obtaining by illegal means gratification or any valuable thing or pecuniary advantage for himself for facilitating clearance/grant/ payment of ongoing security-related equipment projects or any other officer dealing with the said projects’.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracyPremium
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...Premium
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...

In his petition before the AFT, the General accused several officers of the Military Intelligence (MI) serving in Southern Command headquarters of having conspired with officers of the Southern Command Liaison Unit (SCLU) of the Military Intelligence to “trap” him falsely.

The General had alleged in his petition that false complaints against him were made when he detected irregularities by a Brigadier in relation to the purchase of security-related equipment. The presiding officer of the Court of Inquiry against him was Lt Gen RK Bainswal, then Commandant of the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot, Pune. Maj Gen Mathews alleged that important call recordings from the phone of the Lt Col of MI who implicated him were buried in the Court of Inquiry and he was not allowed access to them.

More from Chandigarh

He also alleged that despite his objections to the manner in which his Court of Inquiry had been conducted, the Summary of Evidence was ordered to be recorded by Maj Gen YK Tripathi, GOC Paschim MP Sub Area, wherein the proceedings of Hearing of Charge by the Commanding Officer, Lt Gen YK Dimri, GOC 21 Corps, were dispensed with. Maj Gen Mathews also alleged bias in the Summary of Evidence proceedings too.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 05:28:14 am
Next Story

Ambala: Man ‘kills’ wife’s lover, throws body in cremation ground

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Premium
Apple launches new iPhone 14 and a rugged Watch Ultra

Apple launches new iPhone 14 and a rugged Watch Ultra

India’s jigsaw still a puzzle
Before T20 World Cup

India’s jigsaw still a puzzle

Rajpath out, Kartavya Path in as national capital prepares for mega event

Rajpath out, Kartavya Path in as national capital prepares for mega event

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates
NEET UG Result 2022

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Encroached drains, construction boom: Why Bengaluru drowned

Encroached drains, construction boom: Why Bengaluru drowned

Apple Watch Ultra announced: Check price, features and specifications

Apple Watch Ultra announced: Check price, features and specifications

I-T ‘surveys’ think tank CPR, Oxfam India and trust that funds digital media

I-T ‘surveys’ think tank CPR, Oxfam India and trust that funds digital media

Cabinet approves scheme to upgrade schools, with NEP condition for states

Cabinet approves scheme to upgrade schools, with NEP condition for states

Father’s domicile and caste will decide woman’s job quota eligibility: Bihar govt

Father’s domicile and caste will decide woman’s job quota eligibility: Bihar govt

Efforts to unite Opposition are in national interest: Nitish Kumar

Efforts to unite Opposition are in national interest: Nitish Kumar

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement