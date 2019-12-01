Disc owner held for firing in air in mohali, ‘reacted to lewd comments at kin’

(Representational image) (Representational image)

Matour police arrested a disco owner in Sector 26 for firing in the air in Phase 3B2 market on early Saturday morning. Jasbir Singh, a native of Ambala, was produced in a local court and sent to judicial custody.

Singh, who stays in Sector 91 with wife and a five-year-old son, told police that he fired six bullets in air after a person passed lewd comments on his family members. He claimed that he came back from Ambala late Friday night following which he went to Phase 3B2 market to buy some eatables.

At around 1.30 am someone in the market passed objectionable comments to his family members. Agitated over this, he fired in the air.

“After receiving a call, a team from Matour police station reached the spot but the accused fled from there. We arrested him from outside his home,” said ASI Charanjeet Singh, the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case.

“Nobody was injured in the incident. We recovered six shells from the spot. The accused had confessed to his crime,” Matour Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Rajiv Kumar told Chandigarh Newsline.

Singh’s .32 bore revolver and his Mercedes car were also seized. The weapon was registered in the name of Jasbir’s father, the inspector added.

Singh was booked under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Matour police station.

