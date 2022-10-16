‘Disappointed’ by two CMs, disabled NDA ex-cadet pins hopes on Mann

Paralysed from the neck downwards but mentally as agile and tough of spirit as the NDA cadet he was 12 years ago, Shubham Gupta of Bathinda looks forward to meeting the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to press his case for a dignified life.

However, his similar efforts with two previous CMs have been in vain. Shubham’s impassioned letter to then CM Capt Amarinder Singh in August 2018 went unanswered. His mother, Anupam Gupta’s plea to Parkash Singh Badal when he was CM in May 2015 also did not elicit a response. A letter to the President by his mother also did not get any results.

In 2021, Capt Amarinder Singh did intervene and send a motorised wheelchair for Shubham when his previous chair given to him by the military hospital had to be replaced and there was no provision for the same to be given again by the Army medical authorities to a disabled cadet. A tweet by former Army Chief General VP Malik (retd) had raised a storm on social media, following which the then Punjab CM and later the Army too followed up and sent a motorised wheelchair to Shubham.

Getting a paltry sum as ex-gratia per month for his 100 per cent disability, much of which is spent in medical expenses, Shubham has now pinned his hopes on Mann and wants to meet him to put his case and that of other disabled cadets before him.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shubham said that he was pained to read the comments of an official of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESE) that the cadets were aware of service conditions when they joined the academy and that the government was kind to give them an ex-gratia.

“I am shocked that this is the level of thinking of a department that is supposed to help people who have served in uniform. Does any young cadet ever think of service conditions when they volunteer to join the defence forces? We take it for granted that nobody will harm our rights. But the opposite is being done to us for no reason,” Shubham said.

After sustaining an injury on his spine during a dive in the swimming pool in NDA during training in April 2010 when he was in the fourth term, Shubham remained hospitalised in Military Hospital Kirkee till June 2012 before being shifted to Bathinda.

Advertisement

“I spend Rs 30,000 per month on hiring two attendants everyday as I cannot even hold a glass of water or turn on my side. The expenses are a drain on my parents resources and I want to earn a living myself,” he says, adding that his father is a retired executive engineer while mother is a school teacher.

The 30-year-old has not given up on educational qualifications despite his medical condition and has completed his graduation. He has now turned his interest towards numerology and astrology and gives consultations for the same. “The Centre is dithering on giving the disabled cadets their dues but that should not stop the state governments from doing something for their welfare. We can still be gainfully employed, earn a living of dignity and be given medical facilities by our state government. This is why I want to meet the CM and seek his intervention,” he says.

His mother mentioned in the letter that she had given a perfectly healthy son to the nation’s service and now he is left to his own devices with 100 per cent disability and a meagre ex-gratia.

Advertisement

In his letter to Capt Amarinder, Shubham brought out all these facts in detail. Addressed to Amarinder as “23rd Course National Defence Academy” referring to the Amarinder’s own stint in NDA, Shubham said that one of the core values that the academy taught him was of self respect and that in his current state he felt desperate and humiliated. “I am unable to stand on my feet without support but I assure you sir of my sincere commitment to use every functional part of my body to its maximum and will ensure that I will prove my worth and will at least metaphorically, stand on my feet,” Shubham wrote.