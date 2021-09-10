In Jalandhar north : Dirty drinking water supply, water logging irk residents

Voters: 1,84,653

MLA: Avtar Singh Junior (Congress)

Previous MLA: K D Bhandari (BJP)

Key issues: Contamination in portable water supply, old sewer system are some of the issues. Water logging in low lying localities is another headache, along with complaints from industry over costly power.

MLA says: “Most part of my constituency is in old Jalandhar city where the old sewer and water supply system was an issue. My constituency was facing water supply issues coupled with contamination due to old piping. To sort this out, we are getting Bist-Doab canal cleaned. We will soon get river water supply through pipes and after treating that river water, it will be supplied in the entire city including my constituency. This will help shut down 600 tubewells, and solve water contamination issue by 2023. As for the sewer water problem, we laid a new one in some localities. In Preet Nagar, rain water accumulation issue has been solved. Apart from this, I am getting 4 fully-AC smart schools here,” said MLA Avtar Singh Junior.”

Opposition Says: Former MLA and BJP leader K D Bhandari said that the sitting Congress MLA’s tenure was a “total flop show”. “No jobs given to youth under Congress’ Ghar Ghar Rozgar promise in our constituency, no smart phone was given. Rs 1,500 pension to old age/widow pension has come at fag end of Congress’ rule. Further, the storm water drain project in Preet Nagar area has been carried out in such a way that it has not solved the problem of water logging.”

He added: “In drinking water from river project, local MLA has no role because this project comes under the Centre’s Smart City programme.”

Bhandari said the Congress was also claiming credits for 65,000 LED lights being installed under the Smart City programme

VOTERS SAY

“Six murders have taken place in our constituency in the past couple of months. Snatching is order of the day and illicit liquor supply is rampant in most parts of the constituency. In the name of development we have poor roads, lack of water supply,” said Jaspal Singh, a resident of Kishanpura.

“Government has made electricity so costly that running industry has become difficult in Covid times,” said a businessman running a small pipe fitting unit, adding that nothing has changed for better in the last four years.