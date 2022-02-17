Directors of private UT laboratory allege assault, trespass by their property owners

TWO DIRECTORS of a leading laboratory, M/s Atulaya Healthcare Pvt Ltd, which operates from a rented accommodation in Sector 11, has accused the owner of their property of trespassing, assault and criminal intimidation and threats.

The directors said the the owner of their property, Vinod Singla, and his son, Karan Singla — who owns prominent Kumar and Company Chemist shop in Sector 11 market — along with some others, on Tuesday, entered the property forcefully and insisted that one of their men will sit at the billing desk/cash counter.

The whole incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed on the premises. The CCTV shows scuffle, ruckus, and both the parties throwing punches at each other. A few men are also spotted entering the laboratory carrying sticks, iron rods. Police said some damage to the property was caused, with both parties later submitting separate complaints.

Contacted, the owner, Vinod Singla, rejected the allegations and said, “Merely a heated argument took place on the issue of violation of an agreement between him [Karan Singla] and Atulaya Healthcare Pvt Ltd. They [Atulaya Healthcare] are merely a service provider in our Rameshwara Hospital Pvt Ltd. As per our agreement, our representative had the right to sit at their billing desk. But they violated that clause. There was a minor scuffle. I have also submitted a police complaint on Wednesday.”

Tuesday’s alleged trespass and assault took place in full public view when many customers were present inside the laboratory for varied reasons. Anuj Gupta, director of Atulaya Healthcare, said, “Pankaj Kansal, another director, and I received injuries after being attacked by them. More than 24 hours have passed since the incident but Chandigarh police have not taken any legal action. Police are hand-in-glove with them. I talked to the area SHO, who told me that whenever an FIR is lodged, you will get to know automatically.”

Sources said Vinod Singla, his son, Karan, along with Saravdeep Singh Brar and around 10 others entered the laboratory and indulged in arguments with the staff. Later, they were seen assaulting Anuj Gupta and Pankaj Kansal. SI, Major Singh, the officer probing the case said, “We have summoned Vinod Singla to the police station. He has submitted a counter complaint. The allegations of trespassing, assault and criminal intimidation are being verified. None of the culprits will be spared.” A DDR has been lodged at PS 11.