Dip in new cases, deaths in Mohali over last 20 days ‘significant’, say officials

Total 3,933 Covid-19 cases were reported in the district till September 1 and the number of deaths was 85. (Representational)

The number of new Covid-19 cases and virus-related deaths saw a dip in the first 20 days of this month, as compared to last month. Health officials said that it was a ‘significant’ dip, but added that people must follow guidelines like wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings.

Total 3,933 Covid-19 cases were reported in the district till September 1 and the number of deaths was 85. But between September 1 and September 20, there was a significant rise in number of cases. By September 20, as many as 8,362 cases had been reported in the district.

“In the first 20 days of September, 4,429 cases were reported, along with 76 fatalities in the same time period,” said a health official, on condition of anonymity. As compared to September the situation became better in October. Till October 1 total 10,535 cases were reported in the district and total 197 deaths were reported till then.

The number of cases had risen to 11,975 by October 20. As compared to the 4,429 cases reported between September 1 and September 20, only 1,440 cases were reported between October 1 and October 20.

As compared to the first 20 days of September, when total 76 deaths were reported, 30 deaths were reported between October 1 and October 20. “There is dip in the cases, but people still need to be cautious. They must follow the guidelines and wear masks in public places, while also avoiding large gatherings,” the officer added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.