Dip in new, active cases in Chandigarh continues

Chandigarh on Thursday had 1,392 active cases, while on Friday, the number of active cases went down to 1,292.

Since more than two weeks now, the UT has witnessed a steady decline in new positive cases, with the number of active cases also seeing a decrease. As many as 63 new positive cases and two deaths were reported on Friday, taking the total tally of cases to 12,985 and the total number of deaths to 188. As many as 161 people were discharged from various facilities.

The UT on Thursday had 1,392 active cases, while on Friday, the number of active cases went down to 1,292. The number of recoveries is more than new positive cases. In the last one week the average growth rate has been 1 per cent, which means the number of new infections has grown by an average of 1 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 87.8 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 87 have recovered from the virus.

A 79-year-old man, a resident of Sector 51, who tested COVID positive, expired at Max Hospital, Mohali on September 8. A 50-year-old woman, a resident of Maloya, a case of Type 1 respiratory failure, who tested COVID positive, passed away at GMCH 32 on September 9.

As per the latest available data, 10,960 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 10.8 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, 11 are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.4 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh 70, 254 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested is 85,187.

Tributes paid to COVID warrior Salochana Gehlot

Salochana Gehlot, who was working as a Radiographer at GMSH 16, succumbed to Covid-19 on September 28, while on active duty. The mother of two was on life support, but could not be saved.

Dr Amandeep Kaur Kang, Director Health Services, UT Chandigarh, along with other staff members of the hospital, including the head of the Radiology Department paid rich tributes to the Covid warrior at a prayer meet held for Gehlot on Friday, by her family. Gehlot is survived by her husband, a 21-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter.

Officials of the Health Department appreciated the sincerity and selfless service of Gehlot and her sacrifice in the line of duty.

Dr Kang said that Gehlot faced all challenges bravely, giving her best in these tough times, adding that the department is indebted to her sacrifice, as they all stand by the family in this hour of grief.

1,075 active cases in Mohali now

Mohali: Mohali reported one Covid-related death and 76 new positive cases on Friday. The total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the district rose to 207, while the tally of cases reached 11,228. There are 1,075 active coronavirus cases in the district at present.

DC Girish Dayalan said 128 patients were deemed recovered and discharged from home isolation and hospitals, during the day. He said that one person died due to the infection. However, the district administration did not share any relevant information regarding the deceased patient on Friday.

The DC said that out of the 76 new cases, 41 were reported from Mohali (Urban), 14 from Lalru, eight from Kharar, three from Kurali, two from Dhakoli and one from Banur.

The district’s recovery rate has improved in the last few days. It stood at 88.58 per cent on Friday. Out of the total 11,228 Covid-19 cases reported so far, 9,946 patients have recovered. ENS

No deaths, 55 new cases in Panchkula

Panchkula: The Panchkula destrict reported 55 new Covid-19 positive cases on Friday, while no Covid-related deaths were reported during the day. Out of the new patients, as many as 41 them hail from Panchkula and the remaining were added to the outside district tally.

The number of active cases remained below 500 for the third consecutive day, touching 462 on Friday.

The district’s tally of cases stood at 6,492, with an added 2,096 people from other districts testing positive here. A total of 5,930 patients here have been cured and discharged, taking the recovery rate of the district well above 90 per cent. Meanwhile, 100 people have succumbed to the disease in the district.

Till now, a total of 135 healthcare workers in the district have tested positive for coronavirus. The district has conducted 73,628 tests so far. ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.