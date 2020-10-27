With dip in Covid-19 cases, challans issued for not wearing masks decline

The drive for issuing the challans against the people who did not wear mask was started in June. (Representational)

As the number of active Covid-19 cases has scaled down in Chandigarh, the graph of legal action against people for violating Covid-19 guidelines, including wearing masks, has also declined. As per the mandate, the violators of Covid-19 guidelines were subjected to legal action, including issuing of challans, arrests and collection of fine.

The drive for issuing the challans against the people who did not wear mask was started in June. Although the police had started arresting people for violations since the imposition of lockdown on March 25.

In June, 582 people were challaned for not weaning facemasks. In July, 5,929 people were challaned for the same offence. However, in the following month, the numbers declined. In August, 2,585 people were challaned and 1,307 people were challaned for the violations in September. Till October 19, 734 people were challaned for the same.

As much as Rs 2.91 lakh was collected as Covid-19 guidelines violations in June, Rs 29.64 lakh was collected for the same in July, Rs 12.92 lakh was collected in August and Rs 6.53 lakh fine was collected in September. Till October 19, Rs 3.67 lakh was collected as fine for the same.

SP (UT) Vinit Kumar said, “Indeed, restrictions have been relaxed now as compared to earlier. However, orders for the police force for taking legal action against the violators are intact. We challan people and arrest them whenever and wherever violations are noticed. Meanwhile, several restrictions including a ceiling on the number of people in social gatherings and restrictions on late night parties are still in place.”

Sources said the sudden rise in the gun violence in Chandigarh has also been one of the reasons behind the slow down. The priority of police has suddenly changed and more attention is being given to the law and order situation.

The figures show that in April, a majority of people, 684 out of total 1,308, were arrested for violating Covid-19 guidelines. For similar violations, 192 were arrested in May, while 40 were arrested in June. As many as 112 were arrested in July and 170 in August. However, the numbers starkly declined and merely six people were arrested for violation of Covid-19 guidelines in September. Till October 19, four people were arrested for such violations.

So far, 11,137 people have been challaned in the city for not wearing facemasks and Rs 55,68,500 fine has been collected for the same. Meanwhile, 1,308 people have been arrested for violation of Covid-19 guidelines in Chandigarh as yet.

