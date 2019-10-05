Dinosour park to be opened at Mohali’s Chhatbir Zoo

Punjab Forest, Wildlife and Wildlife Preservation Minister, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, on Friday, informed that the State Government has decided to establish a Dinosaur Park at the Chhatbir zoo apart from giving the permit to kill wild pigs who cause damage to the crops.

Advertising

The minister also released a pair of lions named Akshit and Driti and a white tigress Gauri in the Chhatbir Zoo. The minister visited the zoo as Chief Guest during the ‘Wildlife Preservation Week.’

The minister also dedicated to public the heritage building of the zoo as the Public Information Centre.

He also gave prizes to the winners of the contests held during the Wildlife Preservation Week. Dharamsot also inaugurated the ‘Students Zoo Club’ on the occasion. As part of this, the children will be taken on a guided tour of the zoo on a nominal fee of Rs 10.