Dilpreet aides Rinda and Naresh were involved in Gandhi’s murder: Cops

POLICE HAVE recovered a .38 bore revolver, used in the murder of Manvinder alias Mindi Gandhi in Khanna, from gangster Dilpreet Singh. Dilpreet told police that his aides Harvinder Singh Rinda and Naresh were also involved in the murder.

The revolver was recovered near Siswan T-point where it was hidden by Dilpreet. Mindi Gandhi, former sarpanch of Rasulra village and elder brother of gangster Rupinder Gandhi, was gunned down by some people last August. Naresh was arrested by the Khanna police in March this year. The district police will soon take Naresh into custody on production warrant to question him about his association with Dilpreet. The gangster had revealed that he had close links with him.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said they have informed Khanna police about the recovery of the revolver. The SSP also said that Dilpreet had uploaded his picture on Facebook with the same revolver used in the murder of Mindi Gandhi.

The police custody of Dilpreet, meanwhile, was extended by seven days on Monday after he was produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mohit Bansal. Dilpreet was taken to court by ambulance and the judge himself came out to check his presence.

The police told the court that during investigation, Dilpreet had told them that his aide Rinda had two AK-47 guns and they wanted to interrogate the gangster to recover the weapons. The police also told the court that they wanted to carry out cross-questioning of Dilpreet with some other criminals lodged in different jails across the state.

