Diljit Dosanjh shares ‘Satluj’ village screening post after ZEE5 removes film in India

Sources said the screening of ‘Satluj’ in the Rajasthan village was planned regardless of Zee5 withdrawing the movie in India.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
2 min readAmritsarUpdated: Jul 6, 2026 10:58 AM IST
ScreeningA video grab from Diljit Dosanjh's post on 'Satluj' screening. (Pic enhanced by AI)
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Hours after the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj became unavailable on the streaming service ZEE5 in India, the actor shared a clip on social media Sunday showing the residents of a village in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district watching the movie on a massive projector under the night sky.

“Hun Ni Rukni Film Khalra Saab Di Avaaz Nu Koi Ni Dabaa Sakda (Now this film won’t stop, no one can suppress the voice of Khalra Saab),” Dosanjh said in the post.

The community screening of the biopic based on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra’s life took place at the local gurdwara in 6 H village.

The event was organised by villager Bhupinder Singh, who had previously circulated an emotional appeal on Instagram inviting families, youth, and children to watch the film together.

“This film is based on the inspiring story of the struggle, courage, and truth of Martyr Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji, who dedicated his life to human rights. This is not just a film, but an opportunity to remember and draw inspiration from the great sacrifice made for history, humanity, and truth,” Singh said.

Sources said the screening was planned regardless of Zee5 withdrawing the movie in India.

Satluj, directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP alongside MacGuffin Pictures, premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 after facing certification hurdles for nearly three years. However, just two days later, the film was suddenly pulled from the platform for Indian audiences.

The film, though, remains accessible internationally via ZEE5 Global.

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“In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity,” ZEE5 said in a statement on its X account.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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