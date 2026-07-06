Diljit Dosanjh shares ‘Satluj’ village screening post after ZEE5 removes film in India

Hours after the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj became unavailable on the streaming service ZEE5 in India, the actor shared a clip on social media Sunday showing the residents of a village in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district watching the movie on a massive projector under the night sky.

“Hun Ni Rukni Film Khalra Saab Di Avaaz Nu Koi Ni Dabaa Sakda (Now this film won’t stop, no one can suppress the voice of Khalra Saab),” Dosanjh said in the post.

The community screening of the biopic based on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra’s life took place at the local gurdwara in 6 H village.