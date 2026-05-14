Diljit Dosanjh no to politics may have another reason: he’s now US citizen

Diljit Dosanjh’s last Indian passport was issued in 2018; got US citizenship in 2022. (Source: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh)

Leading Punjabi singer and Bollywood actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has turned down an appeal to enter politics in Punjab, is not an Indian citizen. Not for a while now.

Dosanjh, whose signature, pride-filled declaration Main Hoon Punjab (I am Punjab) serves as a powerful affirmation of his cultural identity and roots, acquired US citizenship in 2022, The Indian Express has learnt.

He has been travelling on a US passport since September 1, 2022. His last Indian passport was issued in Mumbai in 2018. Prior to that, his Indian passport was issued in Zambia.

Dosanjh’s spouse Sandeep Kaur too is a US national. At the time of acquiring US citizenship, he had shown his residential address — a 5-bedroom, 3107 sqm bungalow — in an upscale locality of California.